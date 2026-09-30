I’m told there’s nothing worse than white privilege lashing out at black people doing their jobs. If that’s the case, you’d think that the liberal media would be on top of Lindsay Clancy’s defense team.

Ah, but there’s the intersectionality of it all. See, Clancy is a martyr for their cause, having claimed that postpartum psychosis caused her to kill all three of her children in 2023 despite never having been treated for psychosis by any of her previous doctors.

She’s become the current patron saint of progressivism — which one assumes is explained by a number of factors, everything from a general disrespect for life to veneration for Massachusetts’ suicidally liberal insanity plea laws, which place the burden of proof on the prosecution to prove a negative.

Anyhow, as you might remember, 11 of the 12 jurors voted to acquit her, helped in large part by a contingent of aging earth-mother flibbertigibbet bullies who have given a copious number of interviews to local and national outlets in the wake of the mistrial. The one sane holdout was a black man, which has led to an ugly scene in which Clancy’s attorneys first tried to have him removed and are still legally harassing him.

Normally, this would lead to outrage among the black community and its “allies” on the left, but instead, they seem to be okay with the treatment. Why? Because he’s a black Christian Republican, and in their world, that means he deserves every bit of it.

All right, but what about black journalists doing their job, covering the latest move in the highest-profile trial in many a year?

Well, turns out they can be pushed around, too, quite literally.

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For those of you who missed it — or who, like me, would prefer this all go away until the next time that Clancy is actually in court being tried for murder — Clancy’s attorneys were before a judge again on Tuesday to file a round of motions, trying everything from a motion to dismiss on double jeopardy grounds to impounding juror notes to having the judge declare her not guilty.

Judge William Sullivan wasn’t especially interested in committing to any course on Tuesday, including a retrial date. From UPI:

Sullivan said he would consider the defense’s motion seeking to declare Clancy not guilty, but declined to rule immediately, CNN reported. The judge also declined to go ahead and set a date for a potential retrial, but told lawyers to return for a Nov. 2 hearing. “I’m hearing about how important this is to get this resolved, to deal with this — for all the parties. That’s what I’m trying to do,” Sullivan told the court. “That’s my goal in this thing: is to get this thing tried as soon as proper without sacrificing anyone’s rights, anyone’s position. Related: Woman With African Name Screams 'You're the Inferior Race,' Bites Literal Chunk Out of Passerby's Face in Deep Blue Seattle “This is not indicating how I’m going to rule on any of the other motions, but I think it’s important that this case move forward, if it has to move forward.”

Good luck there, or at least good luck on doing it without the press and the Clancy watchers mobbing you. And indeed, that may have been the story of the day, at least for those who are paying attention.

Here, for instance, is the scene as the defense team walked into the courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts:

Lindsay Clancy’s parents arrived shortly before 9 a.m. as she prepares for a key retrial hearing in her case. Her attorneys, Kevin Reddington and Martin Weinberg, who is handling the defense’s double jeopardy motion, are in court as well. David Meier, the lawyer for her… pic.twitter.com/pCJJ927YIh — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) September 29, 2026

Absolute chaos in the media scrum around Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington this morning as he walked into the Plymouth courthouse. pic.twitter.com/Z5sef8PVyZ — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) September 29, 2026

“Guys, give him some room to walk!” “Get your hands off her!” Sorry, but that doesn’t precisely hold water at this point: Reddington and Co. have been the secret sauce that has turned a case with moderate media interest into a full-blown national obsession, and then they wonder why there’s a cloud of reporters around them, trying to get the best shot?

And they push the black guy, after all they’ve done to the holdout juror? Give us a break.

If this were a Republican candidate for office, major networks would be talking about the “optics of pushing around a black member of the media.” This all goes back to Trump, somehow. But instead, silence here.

It’s not a matter of condoning the circus, mind you. This should be, in an ideal world, a case that’s taking place away from the cameras and spotlight, and where the insanity plea was subject to a great deal more scrutiny than it is.

But that’s not the world we live in, and if that were the case, Reddington wouldn’t be here to try and throw Hail Mary legal passes to have the mistrial turned into a not-guilty verdict or minatory legal action against the juror, but instead would be at a sentencing hearing for a guilty woman.

Alas, we’re not there — and since we aren’t, accept it, move forward, and stop shoving black people.

Also, lefties: Please start caring about black people and the media like you claim to. Thank you for your privileged attention to this matter.

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