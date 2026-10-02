Watch: Lindsey Clancy's Attorney Spins Out in Front of Judge, Goes on Wild Anti-Trump, Anti-GOP Tirade

Lindsay Clancy was back in court Tuesday, and her attorney Kevin Reddington is prepared to try anything to keep his client — a mother of three who admitted to killing her children — from seeing the inside of a prison cell.

In September, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial when a lone juror — 48-year-old Michael Desronvil — refused to concede to his peers during deliberations. Desronvil, a Christian father, was not prepared to let Clancy off from the murder charges she faced.

Reddington was not happy. According to KSWO-TV, he asked Sullivan to investigate Desronvil after the trial.

People magazine also reported comments by the attorney saying that Desronvil had “robbed” his client and the other jurors. Desronvil found Reddington’s conduct so egregious that his counsel announced plans to file a bar complaint in an interview with Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany.

Tuesday saw Reddington trying to excuse his behavior, strangely trying to spin the past few weeks as an attack by conservatives and President Donald Trump.

🚨 HOLY CRAP HE’S LOST IT. Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington just went berserk on the prosecution calling him out for ATTACKING lone holdout juror Michael Desronvil REDDINGTON: “I am TIRED of hearing ‘persecution,’ ‘attacking.’ I am doing all these ‘terrible… pic.twitter.com/55OEZXYNE6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

Do you agree with Trump, Mace, and Cruz that something went very wrong in the Clancy trial? Yes No Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes 100% (39 votes) No 0% (0 votes)

“I am tired of hearing ‘persecution,’ ‘attacking,’ I am doing all these ‘terrible things’ to this juror.”

“I filed one motion and said nothing,” Reddington told the court.

“Every comment I have made has been in reaction to people from Donald Trump on down to Nancy Mace down to Cruz… calling for [Clancy’s] execution. I have responded to these outlandish comments.”

Sullivan shot back, “Anything else you want to add to that?”

The tone was almost that of a father waiting for his child to finish a temper tantrum.

Certainly, Reddington has faced much criticism, notably from conservatives, as has his client. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, did call for a public execution for Clancy in a TMZ interview.

In a Newsmax interview, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz compared Clancy’s trial to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, indicating a similar narrative was playing out from her supporters.

On the day of the mistrial, Trump concluded that Clancy “did a horrible, horrible thing.”

With those individual comments in mind, to act like Reddington’s actions are entirely in reaction to Trump and other Republicans is revisionist history.

The Blast reported on Sept. 4 that as deliberations were deadlocked, Reddington revealed to the public that Desronvil was a man.

Prior to that moment, on Sept. 3, Reddington raged about Desronvil holding to his position.

He called for Desronvil’s removal, concluding that if he did not abide by Sullivan’s instructions, “It’s a shame.”

In other words, Reddington did not even wait for the mistrial to be handed down to start raging.

In his latest comments, he was trying to seize on the broader culture outside of the courtroom in furtherance of his defense.

It’s a poor tactic, and if anything only makes Clancy look even more guilty, since her attorney cannot focus on the facts and the law.

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