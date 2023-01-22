Parler Share
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Funeral Draws Crowd of Hundreds - This Is Where Elvis Was Buried

 By Jack Davis  January 22, 2023 at 1:17pm
Throngs of fans and celebrities gathered Sunday at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service.

The daughter of Elvis Presley lies next to her father and her son Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in 2020. She died on Jan. 12, in California, according to The Washington Post.

As he opened the service, Joel Weinshanker, Elvis Presley Enterprises managing partner, said Lisa Marie Presley had asked one thing for the service that would follow her death: “Don’t make it sad.”

“Lisa, we will try to honor your wish today,” he said.

During the ceremony, a letter from Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, was read by Keough’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen.

“I remember you giving me baths as a baby and I remember you driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you would cuddle me at night, and the way you smelled. I remember you taking me for ice cream after school in Florida. I remember you singing me and my brother lullabies at night. I remember how you would lay with us until we fell asleep,” Smith-Petersen read.

“I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms. I remember that feeling as a child and two weeks ago on your couch. Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” the letter said.

Priscilla Presley also read remarks from Keough.

“She knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, some would say, but a broken heart, is the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love,” Priscilla Presley said on behalf of her granddaughter.

“Our heart is broken, Lisa, and we all love you,” Priscilla Presley said.

“Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world,” she continued.



The memorial service included performances from Alanis Morissette, the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses.

Speakers included Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and Jerry Schilling, a former associate and friend of Elvis Presley.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
