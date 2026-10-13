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Watch: Listeners Cheer as Nat'l Anthem Singer Blows Out Monday Night Football, Even Want Her Signed for Super Bowl

 By Michael Schwarz  October 13, 2026 at 12:53pm
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The National Football League does not exactly have a recent track record of sensible leadership.

To its credit, however, the league kicked off one of the 2026 season’s biggest games with a stirring national anthem.

On Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, singer Morgan St. Jean delivered a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” so powerful that at least one user on the social media platform X urged the league to bring her back to that same stadium in February and have her perform at the 2027 Super Bowl.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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