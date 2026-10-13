Watch: Listeners Cheer as Nat'l Anthem Singer Blows Out Monday Night Football, Even Want Her Signed for Super Bowl

The National Football League does not exactly have a recent track record of sensible leadership.

To its credit, however, the league kicked off one of the 2026 season’s biggest games with a stirring national anthem.

On Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, singer Morgan St. Jean delivered a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” so powerful that at least one user on the social media platform X urged the league to bring her back to that same stadium in February and have her perform at the 2027 Super Bowl.

Morgan St. Jean with the national anthem before Bills-Rams at SoFi Stadium. https://t.co/m2wMUymDqL — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

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