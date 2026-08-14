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Watch: Little League Coach Declares, 'Jesus Is Still Lord' Live on ESPN

 By Randy DeSoto  August 14, 2026 at 4:04pm
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Arizona Little League coach Drew Breivogel created a viral moment when he went out to talk to his pitcher on the mound during the team’s Western Regional playoff game against Hawaii on Sunday in San Bernardino, California.

The first words out of his mouth to his player, which were broadcast on ESPN+, were, “I’m so proud of you.”

Breivogel noted that he had known the pitcher since he was eight years old and was so impressed with the fruit of the boy’s labor over the years to get to that point.

“Remember Zacchaeus in the Bible? Someone planted that tree 30, 40 years prior, so he could climb up into it” to see Jesus passing by and be saved of his sins, Breivogel noted. “We’re talking salvation. This is a baseball game. Right?”

“If you walk the next five guys, Jesus is still lord. If you strike out the next five guys, guess what? Jesus is still lord.”

He concluded by telling the boy and his teammates, “I love you. Have some fun,” he said.

According to the scoreboard on the screen during the talk, the coach’s words of encouragement came at the top of the 4th inning, when Arizona was up 2-to-1, but Hawaii’s bats were getting hot.

Did you play baseball when you were a kid?

The Hawaiian team would go on to score four runs in the inning and win the game, 5-2, denying the state champion Chandler National All-Stars team from Arizona the chance to join nine other U.S. regional teams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

The last time Arizona sent a team to the Series was 2007, when now New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger played for the team, ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported.

In an interview before the big game, Coach Breivogel said right at the outset, “We’re a team rooted in Jesus Christ: the one true God, the living God. We’re going to give all the glory to Him in everything that we do.”

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Sports360AZ’s Sam Valente asked the coach later in their back-and-forth, “How has faith shaped your personal journey and the team’s journey?”

“Humility is something that we preach, and the Bible is really, really heavy on … not boasting in yourself, but boasting in the Lord,” Breivogel replied.

“Just because we’re ranked where we are or getting all the accolades … doesn’t mean we’re given anything, doesn’t mean our ticket is punched to Williamsport,” he noted.

The coach noted that Italy upset the heavily favored U.S. in the World Baseball Classic in March.

“So humility is the one thing that the Lord has us leaning on. Being humble,” Breivogel said.

Obviously, losing is humbling, but good for the coach in seeking to keep his players grounded and focused on the most important thing: Jesus is still Lord and loves them whether they win or lose.

Their responsibility is to be faithful in doing their best with the opportunities given to them.

The Little League World Series takes place from Aug. 19-30 in Williamsport, with 10 regional teams from the U.S. and 10 others from around the world.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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