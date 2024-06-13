Watch: Logan Paul Stunned by Gift from Trump Before Massive Interview - 'We're Gangsters!'
Influencer and podcaster Logan Paul interviewed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his podcast, “Impaulsive,” which is set to be released on Thursday.
While the full episode could become one of the most viewed on Youtube, both Trump and Paul have posted clips of their meetup to X.
Trump decided to take the opportunity to gift Paul and co-host Mike Majlak with their own MAGA hats and shirts, emblazoned with the mugshot from his August 2023 arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, and captioned, “Never Surrender.”
Donald Trump gifts Logan Paul his mugshot 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oeQqS3upH8
— IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) June 13, 2024
Paul asked Trump, “Is this your mugshot?”
Trump responded, “Yeah, can you believe it?”
Paul could be heard through laughs responding, “No way. We’re Gangsters!” as Trump poked fun at the situation, saying, “This is what we’re reduced to.”
“Elvis had [a mugshot]. Frank Sinatra had one, but we’ve eclipsed them.”
The two also posted a face-off to promote the episode, with Paul’s WWE United States Championship belt between them.
🔥 @realDonaldTrump x @LoganPaul
TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/Z6Fsk2aDKg
— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 12, 2024
As the episode will surely be all about the 2024 election and Trump’s opponent — President Joe Biden — Paul posted a clip in which he invited Biden to come on the show as a guest.
Trump stated, “Yeah, I think [Biden] should. You know what chance you have of getting him on? I’d say less than one percent.”
Logan Paul invites Joe Biden on the podcast in front of Donald Trump.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/MyoiV700U0
— IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) June 13, 2024
While Trump has been one of — if not the — most hilarious president, the greater significance of the interview is his reach with this appearance ahead of November.
“Impaulsive” is a massive podcast currently sitting at 4.62 million subscribers on Youtube.
Paul isn’t just known for his work as a podcaster; he is also a WWE superstar and co-founder of Prime Hydration.
As Paul’s audience is younger, Trump has the opportunity to reach a demographic of Gen Z voters who may find themselves casting their first ever ballots in November, so it was a wise decision by Trump to make this appearance.
Anyone following the election cycle can’t deny the former president has become adept at staying relevant since leaving office in 2020.
Aside from left-wing media outlets helping him in this goal with around the clock news coverage and President Biden doing the same by oddly blaming every failure during his term on his predecessor, Trump still makes constant appearances in non-political realms to court the vote.
For instance, readers need only watch UFC pay-per-view events to see Trump sitting cage side with UFC President Dana White.
And these appearances seem to be paying off, with Trump leading in the polls nationally and even closing the gap with specific demographics, like black voters and younger voters.
While polls are just one measure of election prospects, Trump’s appearance with Paul couldn’t hurt his chances with young voters.
