Watch: Long Time Dem Leader Harold Ford Jr. Floats Trump for Nobel Prize - 'I Would Be the First' to Support It

President Donald Trump’s historic peacemaking efforts have earned praise — even from the few remaining sane Democrats.

Monday on Fox News’ “The Five,” former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. of Tennessee conceded what all honest people know.

In short, should Trump succeed in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, then he would deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I give President Trump tremendous credit for where we are,” Ford said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“And if he is able, again, to engineer this deal — we’ve been saying for weeks on this show — I would be the first — “

The former congressman then turned to his conservative colleagues on the show’s panel, including host Jesse Watters.

“I would hope you would invite me down to the White House when the president is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” Ford Jr. added, “because he would absolutely deserve it.”

One X user called Ford Jr.’s comments “[a] great example of how Democrats used to be.”

Harold Ford Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A great example of how Democrats used to be. pic.twitter.com/7Fsgu5vZre — Duane (@I_Love_Golf_123) August 19, 2025

Indeed, Democrats did not always suffer from the Trump Derangement Syndrome that today makes them both ridiculous and dangerous.

Ford served in Congress from 1997 to 2007. Therefore, it seems, he managed to escape Washington, D.C., before TDS infected so many establishment politicians and their media minions.

Either way, the former congressman had the integrity to acknowledge Trump’s monumental peacemaking efforts.

So, too, did another longtime liberal who, at times, has actually suffered from acute TDS.

On Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” comedian and host Bill Maher, a strident and often pompous critic of Trump, gave the president credit as a peacemaker.

“This would be the good in Donald Trump,” Maher said in a clip posted to X. “He really does not like war.”

Maher then rattled off a series of conflicts Trump has helped settle.

“Thailand and Cambodia were having a — firing at each other,” the host added. “Rwanda and the Congo. Most people don’t even know about these. India and Pakistan, Armenian [and] Azerbaijan. He got involved in all of them.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

If you’re the kind of person who says, “You can find some good in anybody,” this would be the good in Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/oats9t0d9H — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 18, 2025

Ford’s fellow Democrats and Maher’s liberal audience members need to hear such things. First of all, they are true. And secondly, the more left-leaning voices acknowledge Trump as a peacemaker of world-historical significance, the more likely they will dull the sharp edge of TDS that has turned so many of their fellow Democrats into raving lunatics.

