Watch: Longtime Clinton Advisor Blasts Today's Dems as Group of Lunatics, Who Are 'Basically Illiterate and Uninformed' from Watching MSNOW

A former advisor to the Clinton administration has parted ways with the Democratic Party, understanding they’ve lost their way.

Julian Epstein worked as chief counsel for the House Judiciary Committee and staff director of the House Oversight Committee, also leading a consulting firm that helped former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign.

In an op-ed for the New York Post on Thursday, Epstein reminded readers of former President John F. Kennedy’s words from his inaugural address. “In the past, those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”

The former official says he’s “climbing off the beast” after Democrats nominated senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

In an interview with Fox News, Epstein explained his decision, concluding that the party has “lost its moral center.”

You know things are bad when a longtime Democrat with deep Clinton ties walks away. Julian Epstein, former chief counsel for House Judiciary Democrats, just announced he’s leaving the party. He says Democrats have “lost their moral center.” He’s now backing Michigan GOP Senate… pic.twitter.com/MOBLXOkgoC — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) August 8, 2026

Do you agree with Epstein -- is the Democratic Party now almost nothing but ignorant, illiterate lunatics? Yes No

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In case the viewer had any question, Epstein plainly stated, “I’m going over to the Republican side in the Michigan Senate race and I’m supporting Mike Rogers.”

Rogers will be El-Sayed’s Republican opponent in November.

“I think the Democrats have gone off the deep end. I think the lunatics are in charge of the asylum.”

Epstein also used the “big tent” language Democrats have used in justifying their embrace of socialist candidates and Muslims against them.

“There’s no room in the tent for people that want to align themselves with radical Islam. There’s no room in the tent for people that want to align themselves with anti-Semitism.”

He also said there’s no room for those who want to “redistribute what others have created.”

The former official predicted more Democrats will defect, finding Rogers to be more moderate than El-Sayed. In further comments noted by the New York Post, Epstein said about the new wave of Democrats, “If you rely on [MSNOW] for news, I think you’re basically illiterate and uninformed about what’s going on.”

That’s an accurate description.

You would have to be illiterate and uninformed about the horrors of the 20th century to embrace socialism as a viable option. You would have to be illiterate and uninformed about the entirety of history between Islam and the West to believe a Muslim has any place in public office.

“He expresses sympathy for Mideastern terrorist movements that masquerade as liberation efforts, giving cover to terror attacks on Jewish synagogues in the U.S. (‘hurt people hurt people’) and going to absurd lengths to avoid offending supporters of Iran’s slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” Epstein said of El-Sayed.

He also denounced the party for its embrace of Hasan Piker, a leftist internet personality working with El-Sayed.

“[Piker] blames the U.S. for 9/11 and professes his love for China’s madman dictator Mao Zedong, who slaughtered millions of his own people. Piker praised Hamas after the Oct. 7 massacre and cites every oppressive tyrant from Fidel Castro to Nicolas Maduro as his guiding lights.

“Democrats can’t run from this lunacy in November.”

NBC News noted that El-Sayed defeated Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens in a close race that saw his opponent take in around $65 million and gain an endorsement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

These “new” Democrats clearly aren’t being embraced by everyone, but Epstein senses this is the future, and he does not want to be a part of it.

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