For decades, American sports fans welcomed Bob Costas into their homes with open arms as he offered thoughtful commentary and analysis in regard to sports.

That entire time, the veteran TV personality apparently held a deep personal hatred for so many of us.

On Sunday during an interview on CNN, Costas referred to people who support former President Donald Trump’s bid for the White House — people who need immediate relief from inflation and illegal immigrant crime — as “toxic” and delusional.”

The comments were made as the 71-year-old attacked Trump while speaking to network host Michael Smerconish.

To be fair, Trump is a public figure and is fair game for criticism from anyone who might not like his politics, his personality or his policies.

In sports — which is Costas’ area of expertise — a team’s coach or players are always open to criticism. Unless something truly egregious occurs, the fans are off-limits.

But Costas took a hateful screed against Trump and made it about those who want changes in a country that as of the time of his comments was fundamentally broken. He attacked the fans of Team America.

Smerconish welcomed one of the most prominent voices in American sports throughout recent decades onto his show and what that voice said was quite frankly deplorable.

The host asked Costas to clarify before he went into a rant that he was not supporting Trump in the upcoming election.

“Yes, absolutely,” Costas said. “He is by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history. He’s only become more disgraceful since 2016 and since 2020. He has a bubbling cauldron of loathsome traits.”

BOB COSTAS: Trump is ‘the most disgraceful figure’ in history, his supporters a ‘toxic cult’ “You have to be in the throes of some sort of toxic delusion in a toxic cult to believe that Donald Trump has ever been, in any sense, emotionally, psychologically, intellectually, or… pic.twitter.com/MLBdVfL3WN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 26, 2024

Costas has a right to his opinion, and he’s wealthy and thus largely insulated from the problems Americans and sports fans face — issues such as immigrant crime, fentanyl overdose deaths and the reality that grilling on game days is now cost-prohibitive for people.

He then unloaded on ordinary Americans whose only wish is to preserve their country by electing someone who will not permit an invasion by male foreign nationals.

Costas said people who do not intend to vote for more inflation, more war, more debt and less prosperity this November are all in a “cult”

“It’s only those who are actually suffering from Trump derangement syndrome, which is the way they and Fox News and all the rest of MAGA media try to brush aside all the legitimate criticisms of Trump,” he told CNN’s viewers.

He continued, “You have to be in the throes of some sort of toxic delusion and in a toxic cult to believe that Donald Trump has ever been, in any sense, emotionally, psychologically, intellectually or ethically fit to be president of the United States. But his supporters are locked in on that.”

Costas offered some criticism of Biden, but he laughably concluded, “There is no cult of Joe Biden.”

Joe Biden is accused of sitting atop a scheme in which his family cashed in on his name and then paid him for it.

Joe Biden allows thousands of military-aged men to enter this country daily for no valid reason. Last week, one of them allegedly murdered a nursing student in Georgia who was out for a jog.

The president has made grocery shopping unsustainable, and he lied and embellished his way into making the American dream a fantasy.

There is a cult of Biden that excuses his failures and his abuse of Americans, and Costas is so deeply involved he can’t see it.

