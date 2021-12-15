Americans looking for answers into the origin of the coronavirus that’s killed more than 800,000 of their fellow citizens might have a different question to answer first:

Why doesn’t their president seem to care?

That much was evident from an exchange between President Joe Biden and a New York Post reporter Wednesday, when Biden seemed not only uninterested in the topic, but at first seemed stunned to be asked it — before walking away with an arrogant grin.

According to the Post, the moment arose Wednesday as Biden was leaving the White House to tour damage from the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky and five other states Friday and early Saturday.

“On 800,000 coronavirus deaths, do you have a statement on your responsibility, and why haven’t you asked China to do more to be transparent on the origins?” the reporter asked.

In response, Biden gave only a dismissive wave of his hand, and a “do-you-believe-this-guy?” kind of grin.

REPORTER: “800,000 coronavirus deaths — do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven’t you asked China to do more, to be transparent on the origins?” BIDEN: *smiles, walks away* pic.twitter.com/SGWNuJfdLB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2021

It was a classic case of a commander in chief, coddled by a mainstream media invested in a public perception of presidential competence, appearing to believe he is above explaining himself to the American people.

That would be questionable under any circumstance — and certainly would never be tolerated from President Donald Trump. But when it comes at a time when Biden’s own administration is burdening the country with regulations and mandates aimed at fighting the very virus he was being asked about, it’s inexcusable.

I realise this is a GOP video but I don’t understand why the question isn’t worth answering pic.twitter.com/JGr0rKorSI — Freddy Gray (@Freddygray31) December 15, 2021

For the first part of the question, Biden’s rudeness is at least understandable.

A man who based his presidential campaign on unjustly accusing then-President Trump of ignoring the coronavirus and vowing to “shut down the virus” without shutting down the country could hardly be expected to accept responsibility for the fact that COVID-19 has killed more Americans on his watch than it did under his predecessor.

(Doing that would take a president with a good deal more moral fiber than Joe Biden has, anyway.)

I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

But the second part, asking why Biden hasn’t pressed China for more transparency about its role in the origin of a plague that, as of Wednesday, now has killed well more than 5 million worldwide, deserved a serious response.

The reality, however, is that Biden has no more stomach to confront Beijing over the coronavirus than he does to stand up for the beleaguered people of Hong Kong, the constantly threatened friendly government of Taiwan, or the Uyghur victims of Chinese genocide on the mainland.

The idea that the coronavirus was a product of research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and somehow made its way into the world’s human population was initially dismissed by the “authorities” and squashed by Big Tech authoritarians, but is almost certainly true.

Is the Biden administration being honest with the American public about China's role in the coronavirus pandemic? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (47 Votes)

The fact that it hasn’t been proven yet is likely more due to China’s arrogant intransigence in brushing off its stooges at the World Health Organization than the possibility that the Wuhan researchers are entirely innocent.

But the president who made battling the coronavirus his chief argument for office, then ordered a 90-day intelligence “review” of the evidence, then accepted that “review” that basically came up with no answer at all (though a sizable element of the investigators reportedly held China responsible) has no interest in the truth of the matter becoming known.

It’s all the more suspicious considering Biden’s words when that “review” was completed in August:

“Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People’s Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it. To this day, the PRC continues to reject calls for transparency and withhold information, even as the toll of this pandemic continue to rise,” he said in a White House statement at the time.

“We must have a full and transparent accounting of this global tragedy. Nothing less is acceptable.”

That was then. This is now.

And those words, as the old Washington saying goes when it comes to deceitful politicians, are no longer operative.

With China’s emergence as the chief global rival of the United States, the American people deserve a president who can be trusted to deal with the inevitable tensions honestly. As Wednesday’s exchange showed, that’s one thing they don’t have.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, the mainstream media and the corrupt giants of Big Tech used their information powers to keep voters from hearing about the questionable business deals between Biden and his family and wealthy potential Chinese partners.

It’s information Americans still don’t have enough of.

Since taking office, Biden has been treated with kid gloves by a biased mainstream media averse to asking serious questions about serious issues. It’s been a rare occasion when either he or his press secretary has been asked a hard question. When he finally got hit with one on Wednesday, his inability to answer came through loud and clear.

Now, the president occasionally talks a tough game, but limits himself to toothless actions — like a “diplomatic boycott” of February’s Olympics in China that was publicly laughed at by the Beijing government’s functionaries.

And when he’s asked about it on the White House lawn, Biden offers only silence and a sneering smile.

Americans, and the world, won’t get any real answers about China’s responsibility for the outbreak of a disease that keeps killing unless the American president cares to find them — and make sure they become knowledge.

And as the exchange Wednesday showed, Biden has no interest in that at all.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation