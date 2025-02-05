Share
President Donald Trump, seen in a Jan. 31 photo, expressed incredulity when Fox News' Peter Doocy told him his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, has signed with a Hollywood talent agency.
President Donald Trump, seen in a Jan. 31 photo, expressed incredulity when Fox News' Peter Doocy told him his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, has signed with a Hollywood talent agency. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch the Look on Trump's Face as He Learns Joe Biden Signed with a Hollywood Talent Agency

 By Randy DeSoto  February 4, 2025 at 5:26pm
President Donald Trump, probably like many Americans, seemed genuinely surprised Tuesday to learn that former President Joe Biden has signed on with a talent agency.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump, “What do you think about Joe Biden signing on with a talent agency?”

“You’ve got to be kidding. He signed on with a talent agency?” responded the president who, of course, used to star in one of the top-rated television shows in the country.

“He’s got some entertainment agents now,” Doocy confirmed.

“I think he’s got bigger problems than that. I really do. I think he’s got much bigger problems, but I wish him well,” Trump said.

Biden, 82, didn’t sign on with just any talent agency, but one of the most high-powered ones in Hollywood, Creative Artists Agency, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CAA also represents former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA, said. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

Would you want Hollywood to produce a Biden project to so we can all watch it implode?

Biden had been with CAA after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 through his 2020 presidential election win. He published the book “Promise Me, Dad” about his oldest son Beau’s battle with cancer while with the agency during that time.

The Reporter noted that Biden went on a paid national speaking tour in support of the book’s release, during which he sold 85,000 tickets.

How many of those tickets actually represented a seat with a person in it, we do not know.

Following Biden’s disastrous debate performance in June, which resulted in Hollywood figures like George Clooney calling on him to leave the race, one has to believe his cachet as a public speaker is less now than it was five or six years ago.

But maybe, with the stress of the presidential office no longer on his shoulders and plenty of opportunity to rest, Biden could tell some of his old political yarns well.

No doubt he will get a book contract for his presidential memoir and likely a ghostwriter to help him finish the work in a reasonably short time.

Will he be getting some Netflix shows to star in, like the Obamas? Probably not.

Some speaking gigs? Maybe.

But in all likelihood, Trump was right to look askance at Biden’s prospects to be Hollywood’s next big thing.

