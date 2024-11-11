Watch: Lou Holtz Sends Trump Heart-Warming Congrats - 'Can't Think of a Better Person to Emulate'

President-elect Donald Trump is “a true winner,” legendary college football coach Lou Holtz said in a new video.

“I just want to congratulate you on an unbelievable success,” Holtz said in a post on X. “You had so many obstacles, you had so many reasons to lay down and stay down — all the unfair things that happened to you.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

President Trump, your success is no accident. Despite every obstacle, you stayed true to your mission to help this country. Your family reflects that same strength. Keep leading, and know you have millions ready to support you. God bless you, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/mNm1wclJUN — Lou Holtz (@CoachLouHoltz88) November 8, 2024

Holtz called Trump “a true winner.”

“You didn’t moan. You didn’t complain. You didn’t say ‘woe is me.’ You just went about and continued to do what you felt was in the best interests of this country, and now you’ve been rewarded,” he said.

“I can’t think of a better person to emulate their life after than how you’ve handled this crisis,” the former Notre Dame football coach said.

Holtz noted one characteristic that sets the president-elect apart.

“Your family is unbelievable,” he said. “I look at how good a person is by his children. Your children are beautiful. Your wife is unbelievably beautiful.”

“But more importantly than anything else, you care. You care about other people, and I believe you will do a fantastic job at leading this country out of the problems we have,” he said. “Nobody can do it better than you, and just remember this: There are millions of ‘em just like me that stand here ready to help you any way we possibly can.”

Holtz ended his video by saying, “God bless you. Congratulations. You deserve it. And the real winners are the people of this country.”

Holtz coached football at the college and pro levels for 34 years, according to Saturday Down South.

During that career, he coached Arkansas from 1977 through 1983, Notre Dame from 1986 through 1996, and South Carolina from 1999 through 2004. Holtz also had a one-year stint as the coach of the NFL’s New York Jets in 1976.

In 2020, Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon Holtz.

“And I will say this about Lou: Everybody loves him. Everybody respects him. He’s tough as hell, and yet they all respect Lou,” Trump said in the ceremony honoring Holtz, according to the National Archives.

“They just — it’s amazing. They love him, and they respect him. Sometimes it’s a combination that doesn’t come together, you know? They respect, but you are — you are something. ‘I never coached football; I coached life,’ he said. And it’s true. His players really always loved him,” Trump said then.

During the ceremony, Holtz reflected upon his journey.

“For a guy that graduated in the lower third of his high school class, I feel fortunate to be able to be here but also to be part of this great country and to be next to an individual that I respect as much as him,” he said, referring to Trump, who he called “the greatest president during my lifetime.”

“I’m recognized for what other people did. I never made a block or a tackle, but I did try to teach people to make good choices. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do,” he said.

