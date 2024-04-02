Watch: LSU Skips National Anthem, Then Gets Knocked Out of March Madness Tournament by Iowa

The schadenfreude that erupted on social media was delicious after the Louisiana State women’s basketball team — which skipped the national anthem — lost to Iowa on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa players holding hands during the American National Anthem. LSU players left the court before the anthem was performed. pic.twitter.com/GhCLHUXiBX — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 1, 2024

The Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the Final Four by knocking off LSU 94-87 in the eagerly awaited rematch of last year’s record-breaking national title game.

Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark scored a stunning 41 points to lead her team to victory at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Patriots on social media gleefully celebrated the Hawkeyes’ win, with many scornfully noting that the Tigers had skipped the national anthem before the game.

Did you watch the game? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 26% (248 Votes) No: 74% (689 Votes)

“This is the LSU women’s basketball team. They walked off the court during the National Anthem,” Libs of TikTok wrote on X.

“They just got CRUSHED by Iowa 94-87. LOVE TO SEE IT!”

This is the LSU women’s basketball team. They walked off the court during the National Anthem. They just got CRUSHED by Iowa 94-87. LOVE TO SEE IT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRkYckFUGV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024

Podcaster Benny Johnson posted, “LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem. Iowa stood proud. … Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER.”

LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem Iowa stood proud LSU just got their ass beat With the entire stadium cheering against them Season over Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ctskb0GXIC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

Others joined in, suggesting the Tigers got what they deserved with their disrespect of “The Star-Spangled Banner.“

Maybe try paying some respect to the men and women who died for your country. — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) April 2, 2024

See ya LSU 👋🏻

Now you won’t have to walk off the court before our anthem is played because YOU WONT BE THERE

God bless America 🇺🇸 — Chuck Coates (@Maxxcoates) April 2, 2024

When you don’t respect the national anthem that will cost you. — Unprecedented Times (@UnprecTimes23) April 2, 2024

Angel Reese and her LSU trash teammates left the floor during the national anthem tonight.

Caitlin Clark and her classy Iowa teammates didn’t.

Then Caitlin and her Iowa teammates wiped the floor with those un-American LSU thugs 👏👏👏👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kOn30J6eCv — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 2, 2024

After the game, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey told reporters the team’s walk-off before the anthem wasn’t “intentionally done.”

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” Mulkey said. “We kind of have a routine where we’re on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don’t know. We come in and do our pregame stuff.”

Yes, it’s such a mystery when the play that national anthem… If LSU had any class, they’d fire her. — ΛLΣX (@alwaysready73) April 2, 2024

Notwithstanding LSU’s antics, the disgraceful trend of American athletes disrespecting the national anthem has subsided with the collapse of the race-hustling Black Lives Matter movement.

As a reminder, BLM was the catalyst for countless riots as well as anti-American “protests” during which athletes knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” at NFL, NBA and other sports events.

Athletes don’t have to be flag-waving zealots, but they should have enough class and decorum to not openly show contempt for their own country. It’s just common courtesy.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.