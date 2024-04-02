Watch: LSU Skips National Anthem, Then Gets Knocked Out of March Madness Tournament by Iowa
The schadenfreude that erupted on social media was delicious after the Louisiana State women’s basketball team — which skipped the national anthem — lost to Iowa on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa players holding hands during the American National Anthem. LSU players left the court before the anthem was performed. pic.twitter.com/GhCLHUXiBX
— Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 1, 2024
The Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the Final Four by knocking off LSU 94-87 in the eagerly awaited rematch of last year’s record-breaking national title game.
Iowa superstar guard Caitlin Clark scored a stunning 41 points to lead her team to victory at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
The 𝗠𝗩𝗣 in 𝗠𝗩𝗣 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗮 😎@CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/huUzuR0RId
— Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 2, 2024
Patriots on social media gleefully celebrated the Hawkeyes’ win, with many scornfully noting that the Tigers had skipped the national anthem before the game.
“This is the LSU women’s basketball team. They walked off the court during the National Anthem,” Libs of TikTok wrote on X.
“They just got CRUSHED by Iowa 94-87. LOVE TO SEE IT!”
This is the LSU women’s basketball team. They walked off the court during the National Anthem.
They just got CRUSHED by Iowa 94-87.
LOVE TO SEE IT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JRkYckFUGV
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024
Podcaster Benny Johnson posted, “LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem. Iowa stood proud. … Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER.”
LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem
Iowa stood proud
LSU just got their ass beat
With the entire stadium cheering against them
Season over
Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024
Others joined in, suggesting the Tigers got what they deserved with their disrespect of “The Star-Spangled Banner.“
Maybe try paying some respect to the men and women who died for your country.
— Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) April 2, 2024
See ya LSU 👋🏻
Now you won’t have to walk off the court before our anthem is played because YOU WONT BE THERE
God bless America 🇺🇸
— Chuck Coates (@Maxxcoates) April 2, 2024
When you don’t respect the national anthem that will cost you.
— Unprecedented Times (@UnprecTimes23) April 2, 2024
Angel Reese and her LSU trash teammates left the floor during the national anthem tonight.
Caitlin Clark and her classy Iowa teammates didn’t.
Then Caitlin and her Iowa teammates wiped the floor with those un-American LSU thugs 👏👏👏👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kOn30J6eCv
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 2, 2024
After the game, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey told reporters the team’s walk-off before the anthem wasn’t “intentionally done.”
“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” Mulkey said. “We kind of have a routine where we’re on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don’t know. We come in and do our pregame stuff.”
— sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) April 2, 2024
Yes, it’s such a mystery when the play that national anthem…
If LSU had any class, they’d fire her.
— ΛLΣX (@alwaysready73) April 2, 2024
Notwithstanding LSU’s antics, the disgraceful trend of American athletes disrespecting the national anthem has subsided with the collapse of the race-hustling Black Lives Matter movement.
As a reminder, BLM was the catalyst for countless riots as well as anti-American “protests” during which athletes knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” at NFL, NBA and other sports events.
Athletes don’t have to be flag-waving zealots, but they should have enough class and decorum to not openly show contempt for their own country. It’s just common courtesy.
