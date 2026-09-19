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Brian Stelter talks about his new book "Network of Lies" at 92NY on Nov. 14, 2023, in New York City.
Brian Stelter talks about his new book "Network of Lies" at 92NY on Nov. 14, 2023, in New York City. (Jason Mendez / Getty Images)

Watch: MAGA Takes Victory Lap as CNN Is Forced to Read Trump's WH Ban on Air

 By Michael Austin  September 19, 2026 at 1:30pm
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CNN read and criticized President Donald Trump’s announcement that their reporters would be banned from the White House.

Trump revealed on Friday via Truth Social that CNN, as well as MS NOW and Politico, would no longer have access to the White House because of their “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS.”

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump added, warning that “Other Fake News Media Outlets” would be banned as well.

After the Truth Social post was read in its entirety on the network, CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter was brought on to comment about it.

“This is a very unusual post from the president, and the first question I had when I saw it was, ‘What did CNN and MS NOW and Politico write that might have made the president so upset?’ There is no specific answer in his post,” Stelter said.

The journalist added that as of half an hour after the post was made, there was no indication that the White House would “actually follow through” with the “pretty incendiary” claim.

Stelter even asked for CNN to show their live shot from the White House, noting that their staff were still present as of Friday afternoon.

But on Saturday, reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were indeed barred from the White House, per a report from the Associated Press.

Betsy Klein of CNN and Akayla Gardner of MS NOW reported that they were turned away when arriving to work on Saturday.

Politico reporter Cheyenne Haslett was also denied entry and even had her credentials badge confiscated.

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“We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account,” CNN said in a statement.

“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars,” MS NOW added in its statement.

“MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”’

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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