It was a typical lazy Saturday in the Canary Islands, with tourists taking to the hills if they were ambitious or lolling by the beach if they were not.

Then, on the small island of La Gomera, a small plume of dust and dirt began to emerge from a cliff near a resort.

Within seconds, to the roar of rocks tumbling and a voice screaming, “run,” a major piece of the cliff collapsed, not far from where tourists were enjoying the beach.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

The cliff collapse triggered a declaration of emergency on the island, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Argaga beach in the resort of Valle Gran Rey was closed after the collapse, according to The Sun.

Emergency workers responded, as did trained experts with dogs to sniff for any signs of people who may have been trapped.

Helicopters were also called and helped evacuate five caravan owners who were stranded when the tons of rock fell.

Some vehicles that were on the road the snaked along the coast at the foot of the cliff were reported buried by the disaster.

After the incident, many posted views of the collapse on Twitter, with some also recalling the cliff before it fell.

🚁 The helicopters continue in the area of ​​Argaga Beach in the municipality of Valle Gran Rey #LaGomera. Given the possibility that people have been trapped under the rubble in the landslide, Tenerife. Canarias 🇮🇨

✥

🎥 ➤ @meteorology ~ Ig

• pic.twitter.com/nULYOqzrMy — ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔸𝔼𝕃 💫 (@RafaWildNature) November 15, 2020

Valle Gran Rey, La Gomera, Canary Islands. pic.twitter.com/4d5PsvgRKJ — Paul Jack #FBPE #RemainersWereRight 🚐🇨🇰🇪🇸🚭👋 (@paul_redfearn) November 14, 2020

The path at the foot of that imposing vertical cliff was the only way to get to Argaga beach in La Gomera (Canary Islands, Spain).

It collapsed this morning, and while the videos are terrifying, thankfully no one seems to have been harmed.

Sometimes it … https://t.co/vAPj7T9AkI pic.twitter.com/5DNnNUz0Bi — mynudebeaches (@mynudebeaches) November 15, 2020

Cliff collapse in Canary Islands caught on camera with fears for holiday campers https://t.co/mGkIO5V0e0 via @sportsdrag #sportsdrag pic.twitter.com/wlXo2kYcwV — sportsdrag (@sportsdrag) November 15, 2020

La Gomera, Canary Islands. Massive rock fall/landslide late on Saturday afternoon on the Argaga beach. Gigantic piece of cliff crashed onto a beach just feet away from holiday caravans. Emergency services were deployed.

No reports yet about any possible victims.. but likely pic.twitter.com/JS5aOtykjm — Uncle (@Random_Uncle_UK) November 15, 2020

Although there were reports of people walking near the site of the collapse, no one was reported missing as of Saturday.

Casimiro Curbelo, president of La Gomera’s government, said he was “optimistic” there would be no deaths because small landslides near the cliff had warned some people away who might otherwise have been in the way of the rocks, according to the Daily Mail.

Emergency workers from neighboring islands were also brought in to help move rocks and rescue any victims.

