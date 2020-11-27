Login
Watch: Major Emergency Declared After Catastrophe at Beach

By Jack Davis
Published November 27, 2020 at 12:14am
It was a typical lazy Saturday in the Canary Islands, with tourists taking to the hills if they were ambitious or lolling by the beach if they were not.

Then, on the small island of La Gomera, a small plume of dust and dirt began to emerge from a cliff near a resort.

Within seconds, to the roar of rocks tumbling and a voice screaming, “run,” a major piece of the cliff collapsed, not far from where tourists were enjoying the beach.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

The cliff collapse triggered a declaration of emergency on the island, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Argaga beach in the resort of Valle Gran Rey was closed after the collapse, according to The Sun.

Emergency workers responded, as did trained experts with dogs to sniff for any signs of people who may have been trapped.

Helicopters were also called and helped evacuate five caravan owners who were stranded when the tons of rock fell.

Some vehicles that were on the road the snaked along the coast at the foot of the cliff were reported buried by the disaster.

After the incident, many posted views of the collapse on Twitter, with some also recalling the cliff before it fell.

Although there were reports of people walking near the site of the collapse, no one was reported missing as of Saturday.

Casimiro Curbelo, president of La Gomera’s government, said he was “optimistic” there would be no deaths because small landslides near the cliff had warned some people away who might otherwise have been in the way of the rocks, according to the Daily Mail.

Emergency workers from neighboring islands were also brought in to help move rocks and rescue any victims.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
