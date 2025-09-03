Share
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to supporters at an Election Night party on Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to supporters at an Election Night party on Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Watch Him Make Dukakis Look Cool: Minneapolis Mayor Kisses Somalis' Feet in Cringe-Inducing Dance Routine

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 3, 2025
It takes a lot of anti-charisma to out-lack-of-charisma the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

Really, the man has been the yardstick for anti-charm since his run almost four decades ago. That’s kind of impressive, especially when you look at the folks who have lost for the Democrats in the years since, from Al Gore to Kamala Harris. You can also look deeper down the roster to find charisma-negative characters from Jerry Nadler to Chris Murphy.

And they’re the good ones. When they’re not as bland as white toast, they’re going on and on about smashing the white-toast patriarchy. So, give some credit to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey where credit is due: He manages to provide a more cringe-inducing version of Dukakis while proving that he’s still got some woke credentials.

Now, he’s going viral for that wince-inducing skillset in a moment that makes Dukakis riding around in that tank look positively masculine and comfortable.

In a video from a Somalian community in his city — with nary an American flag in sight — Frey tried a bit of Somali dancing, looking instead like a T-rex with motor neuron dysfunction.

The video was posted earlier this week, although it’s unclear when the event took place. On Aug. 28, Somali-centric social media account Afmeer TV posted the clip, noting that it was apparently for the 41st anniversary of the Ogaden National Liberation Front, or ONLF — a nationalist organization which seeks to capture Ethiopian-controlled land.

So, already this is looking sketchy event for a mayor to show up at, even if his city does have a huge Somali population. However, it’s his dancing in a viral video which has been viewed over 1.6 million times that has drawn the most attention.

Who was/is less cool - Michael Dukakis or Jacob Frey?

Yikes.

Nor is this the first time he’s ever kissed the feet of the Somali community this way. Take this video from 2024:

Or Frey’s own pronouncement from this year’s Somali Day Festival in the city:

This would be darkly humorous if Frey hadn’t made himself so important over the past few years. He was the face of the George Floyd “reckoning” in 2020, and he spent most of last week blaming guns when a transgender man with an animus toward organized religion targeted Catholic schoolchildren. Not only that, he warned everyone not to mention transgenderism orthoughts and prayers” in addressing the shooting.

It’s worth remembering that while Michael Dukakis never got his chance to wreak his havoc on America, that won’t bring Willie Horton’s victims back. Likewise, even if Frey is never allowed to rise above his station, that still won’t make his cringe-inducing foot-kissing of every woke entity and voting bloc any more problematic for the residents of his city.

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
