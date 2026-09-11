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Watch: Mamdani and AOC Seen Smiling and Laughing as Names of 9/11 Victims Are Read

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2026 at 10:53am
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As others wept while the names of those killed in the 9/11 attacks were read, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were all smiles.

Video from the 25th anniversary remembrance of the day terrorists flew into New York City’s World Trade Center showed Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez laughing and smiling as the names were read.

The Daily Mail noted that “The Democrats were seen bursting into laughter at the solemn Ground Zero event in lower Manhattan on Friday, as mourners stood silently around them.”

“At the same moment, loved ones of the victims of the attacks were reading names of the deceased, and others were seen crying at the memorial,” it reported.

The Mail noted that multiple groups had requested Mamdani not attend, saying that his record showed he cared more about the terrorists than their victims.

“This is why it should be illegal for Muslims to hold office in America,” conservative commentator Laura Loomer posted on X.

Spencer Pratt fumed that “commie Mamdani and AOC laugh it up at the 9/11 memorial in New York.”

“They hate you. They hate your country. They enjoy your misery. We cannot allow these people to have power,” he wrote on X

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“Freaking insanity,” Eric Daugherty posted.

“This is EXACTLY why the families didn’t want Mamdani there. I don’t think he actually takes it seriously. New York forgot,” he wrote.

“This is horrible and shows how out of touch Mamdani and AOC are with the magnitude of 9/11. It’s an insult to the 2,977 people killed,” Andrew Pollack wrote on X.

“How could you laugh while victims are being remembered by their family members?” he wrote.

“This level of disrespect is incomprehensible,” Welsey Hunt posted on X.

“There is a time and a place for politics. This isn’t it. Ground Zero is sacred ground. Those names belong to fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, firefighters, cops, and innocent Americans who went to work one morning and never came home,” he wrote.

“For a few hours, on one day, have some damn respect. September 11th is not a photo op. It is not a networking event. It is a funeral America has attended for 25 years,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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