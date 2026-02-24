WATCH: Mamdani Was Filmed Praising Group of Muslims Who Glorify Killing Christians and Jews

Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City has already exceeded one’s worst expectations.

Now, his behavior forces us to grapple with one of America’s founding principles.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Mamdani praised a group of Muslim worshipers who then prayed for the “killing of the infidels by your sword.”

“It is a privilege to be here with you once again,” the mayor told the group in a clip posted to the social media platform X. Mamdani made those comments at the Al Khoei Islamic Center.

After touting himself as the city’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani then delivered a Ramadan-friendly plea for the “warmth of collectivism.”

“And to do so together,” the mayor said of having joined the group for Friday prayer, “it is a reminder that in this month of Ramadan, as we find moments of reflection, of recommitment, moments of community, that we always do so together.”

That nonsensical statement, which literally meant “praying together reminds us to find moments of reflection, recommitment, and togetherness together,” preceded a generally unobjectionable statement by Iman Dakmak-Rakka, who reminded Mamdani that “you work not just for Muslims” but for “all of humanity and all of the residents of New York City.”

Then, however, came an imam-led prayer that, to put it mildly, assumed a less universalist tone.

“I ask Allah to send blessings upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad,” a translated version of the prayer read, “and to make me among those who await you (the Mahdi), follow you, and support you against your enemies, and among those who are martyred before you, among the ranks of your loyal ones.”

The “Mahdi” refers to an Islamic messiah.

At that point, the video was clearly edited, indicating the passage of an unknown amount of time, in which case, when the prayer continued, we cannot know whether the worshipers directed their prayers toward the Mahdi or to another figure.

Either way, the prayer’s words made it clear that worshipers sought the destruction of non-believers.

“Through your hands comes the relief for the believers,” the imam said, “and the killing of the infidels by your sword.”

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended Friday prayers at Al Khoei Islamic Center, associated with the Alavi Foundation, which the DOJ has cited as an Iranian front; the imam prayed for the Mahdi to strike down non-believers. pic.twitter.com/zmBFrtw7FM — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 23, 2026

Unless the editing of the video removed important context, Mamdani has some explaining to do.

The socialist mayor has already alienated the city’s property owners with threats of a tax increase. And he has alienated people of good sense by requiring two forms of ID for volunteer emergency snow shovelers.

But Mamdani’s attendance at a prayer for the killing of infidels falls into a different category. Indeed, it forces us to wrestle with the very meaning of religious freedom.

One may illustrate the problem through analogy.

In 1860-61, eleven Southern state governments seceded from the United States. They did so, they claimed, in a manner consistent with the Constitution.

At the risk of rehashing the Civil War, I must say that I always found that a strange argument. After all, how could the Constitution contain a mechanism for its own destruction?

The same holds true in the case of religious freedom. Does that cherished and foundational principle compel us to accommodate worshipers who literally pray for our violent deaths?

Nothing in law, logic, or morality forces us to answer that question in the affirmative.

