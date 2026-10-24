If you pay taxes, speak English, and follow federal law, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s latest public service announcement wasn’t made for you — but don’t worry, you still get to pay for it.

Friday morning, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a video on social media teaching illegal immigrants how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

If you encounter ICE, here’s what every New Yorker should know. https://t.co/hrjL8JPLyr — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2026

The video, filmed in Spanish with English subtitles, was posted to X with the caption, “If you encounter ICE, here’s what every New Yorker should know.”

There’s just one problem: Mamdani’s video isn’t actually for “every New Yorker”; it’s for Mexicans, Colombians, Venezuelans, and other Spanish-speaking foreign nationals who happen to be in New York City.

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Research compiled by the Civic Data Atlas revealed that only 3.7 percent of New York City residents 5 and older do not speak English at all, while another 8.3 percent report speaking it “not well.” Conversely, the vast majority of New Yorkers speak English either “well” or “very well.

Building on those language metrics, Pew Research suggested that the demographic least likely to understand English is (surprise, surprise) illegal immigrants.

Whether intentional or not, pitching the message in Spanish reveals who Mamdani’s public service announcement was actually designed to reach.

Further, while his video is full of sound legal advice for all people (Don’t open the door without a warrant, don’t speak, and don’t sign a thing without a lawyer), he specifically promised aid to everyone, regardless of immigration status.

“You are not alone,” Mamdani addressed the immigrant. “Anyone can call the city’s immigration legal support line … regardless of their immigration status (emphasis added).”

He assured viewers that this phone line is “free and confidential.”

In case it got lost in translation, when he said “free,” he really meant “paid for by NYC taxpayers.”

The same is true of the video. If you live in NYC, your tax dollars paid Mayor Mamdani and his staff to spend their time filming, editing, and adding English subtitles to this public service announcement.

As if encouraging our nation’s intruders to evade ICE and seek shelter in the Big Apple weren’t enough, Mamdani takes it a step further by offering illegals permission to protest.

“The Constitution grants you the right to protest — and we will protect that right,” he says.

Protecting an illegal’s right to protest federal law is like giving a burglar a megaphone to whine about your home decor. At this rate, the city might as well hand out picket signs and Molotov cocktails at the border.

At least we now know who Mamdani truly prioritizes.

Turns out “every New Yorker” really means everyone except the people actually funding the circus.

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