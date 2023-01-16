Watch: Man in Bright Green 'Jesus Saves' Shirt Stands Firm as Mall of America Security Guard Orders Him to Remove It

A man wearing a shirt that said “Jesus Saves” was informed by mall security that he either needed to remove his shirt or leave the Mall of America, according to a video shared on Twitter.

In the video, a man was seen in the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall speaking to a pair of security officers, one of which claimed that the shirt he was wearing counts as “soliciting.”

His shirt’s front read “Jesus Saves,” and the back stated “Jesus Is The Only Way” with a “Coexist” sign that has a line slashed through it.

That’s it. People are rightly furious.

The video linked below shows what appears to be the majority of the exchange between the man, identified as Paul Shoro by the YouTube account Kingdom Bizness, and the guards explaining his “wrongdoing.”

I automatically assumed this was overseas, but it’s right here in America. pic.twitter.com/Q79eUCG7xh — John Mason (@LivingGodsTruth) January 12, 2023

“Jesus is associated with religion, and it’s offending people,” the male security guard in the video told Shoro. “People have been offended.”

He was told to either remove his shirt or leave the mall (he is wearing another shirt underneath it).

Shoro pointed out that he didn’t approach anyone to speak about religion. He just wore a shirt. “I didn’t say anything though. I didn’t speak. I didn’t say anything. I just went to Macy’s,” he said.

Alpha News reported that Shoro was asked on a different day to leave the mall for preaching.

The guards remained stubborn.

“Again, I’m giving you a couple options,” the guard said. “You can take the shirt off and you can go to Macy’s and you can do your shopping. Or you can leave the mall, OK? Those are your only options right now.”

There is a brief cut in the film, and the male security guard has seemingly become exasperated.

“If you want to shop here, you need to take that shirt off,” he said, having significantly raised his voice.

The female guard attempted to help explain their understanding of the situation, but the audio is not clear.

Shoro repeatedly asked what he has actually done wrong. The male security guard eventually spelled it out clearly.

“It is religious soliciting, and there is no soliciting allowed on mall property which is private property… You’re still soliciting. And again, yes, you’re walking wearing that shirt in the form of soliciting, and we’ve had guests come up saying they have been offended by your shirt.”

Yes, it’s a loud shirt. There’s no denying that. But to term it “offensive” and demand its removal is silly. A protest has been planned for Feb. 4, according to a Facebook post by Bloomington Patriots.

