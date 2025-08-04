Share
On July 26, a man wearing a MAGA hat was removed from Energizer Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
Watch: Man Ejected from Heartland Stadium for Wearing MAGA Hat – Now the Feds Are Involved

 By Johnathan Jones  August 4, 2025 at 9:47am
A Missouri man was kicked out of a St. Louis City SC soccer game on July 26 for wearing an iconic “Make America Great Again” hat.

The man, Michael Weitzel, filmed the entire exchange and posted it online. Now, the federal government is reportedly looking into whether the man’s civil rights were violated.

The video showed four security officers approaching him during the match at Energizer Park.

Gregg Keller, a Missouri-based GOP consultant, shared the video on X.

Keller wrote, “A man got kicked out of a @stlCITYsc game last night for wearing a MAGA hat.”

“Security said they don’t allow political paraphernalia,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Keller revealed, “Can confirm this video is now being looked at by the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Weitzel, a die-hard soccer fan, told KFTK’s “The Marc Cox Morning Show” he was stunned after being confronted and removed.

“I didn’t think there’d be any issue with wearing that to the game,” Weitzel said per the New York Post.

“But with about 25 minutes left in the game, I was basically told they’d received a complaint about my hat.”

The stadium’s Fan Code of Conduct prohibits political signs, images, flags or banners unless pre-approved.

Weitzel was told to either take the hat to his car, hide it, or leave.

“I’m not gonna take my hat off for anybody,” he said on the show. “I live in America, which is the land of the free and the home of the brave, I thought. So you do what you have to do.”

In the footage, Weitzel can be heard saying, “I’m being threatened with arrest.”

An officer escorting him out told Weitzel that he supported President Donald Trump, too, but said he was just enforcing stadium rules.

“He gets it. He’s just following the rules,” Weitzel said in the video.

“This is the stadium’s rules here. So that’s what happens if you wear a Donald Trump hat to a St. Louis City Soccer Club game.”

The team says on its website that it bans “electioneering, campaigning, or advocating for or against any candidate.”

A red MAGA hat is a cultural symbol at this point.

President Trump is also not running for office, and the country does not have any national elections for another 15 months, so it would not be out of order to conclude that the soccer club selectively enforced the rule.

A deep search did not yield any results for fans being removed by the team for slogans or imagery embraced by or associated with the left.

