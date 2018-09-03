Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Noted Christian speaker and business consultant Lance Wallnau, who prophesied a win for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, has now issued a sobering warning ahead of the 2018 midterms.

In November 2016, USA Today identified Wallnau as an evangelical leader who saw Trump winning the presidential race well in advance of the actual election.

In an October 5, 2016 article for Charisma Magazine titled, “Why I Believe Trump is the Prophesied President,” Wallnau conveyed that he believed God spoke to him about the New York businessman’s candidacy early in the Republican primary.

“With 16 candidates running, and many of them strong Christians, it didn’t seem likely Trump, the business man outsider, would go far. But I heard the Lord say: ‘Donald Trump is a wrecking ball to the spirit of political correctness,'” he wrote.

The Texan had been making similar proclamations for months online.

TRENDING: Porn May Not Be Your Problem

Wallnau was among those who met and prayed over the candidate in Trump Tower in Dec. 2015 and thereafter spoke of how he saw God’s hand on his candidacy.

In his Charisma article, the Christian leader likened Trump to the ancient Persian King Cyrus, who allowed the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem around 500 B.C. and rebuild their temple, which had been decimated decades before by the Babylonians.

His kindness toward and protection of the Jews was foretold in book of Isaiah, chapter 45 in the Bible. Wallnau felt God impressed upon him that Trump, as the nation’s 45th president, would in fact take on a Cyrus-like role protecting Christians from a government that had grown increasingly hostile toward their faith.

Do you believe the future of the country is in the balance on Nov. 6? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Last week in a viral video that has garnered over one million views, Wallnau noted that Trump has turned out to be a strong protector of Christians, but warned his ability to continue in that role could all change in a matter of months.

Wallnau commented on what Trump reportedly told 120 evangelical leaders who he invited to the White House for a state dinner last week behind closed doors. A significant portion of the evening was closed to the press; however, both NBC News and CNN were able to obtain audio recordings of what the president said.

“This Nov. 6 election is very much a referendum on not only me, it’s a referendum on your religion, it’s a referendum on free speech and the First Amendment,” Trump stated. “You’re one election away from losing everything that you’ve got.”

“It’s not a question of like or dislike,” he added. “It’s a question that they will overturn everything that we’ve done and they will do it quickly and violently. And violently. There is violence. When you look at Antifa — these are violent people.”

Wallnau did not attend the dinner, but confirmed with two people who were there that Trump had expressed those sentiments.

RELATED: Former Pastor Unseats Sitting US Congressman

“That is fascinating,” Wallnau observed. “Donald Trump isn’t now saying, ‘Hey, I’m a Christian just like you. I’m an evangelical just like you,’” rather he referred to Christianity to those attending the dinner as “your religion.”

“He’s actually being honest with this…like an Isaiah 45 Cyrus, ‘I’m here to protect you. I’m here to help you. I believe in you. I believe what you’re saying is good for the country,’” Wallnau stated.

He contended that Trump’s strong leadership has led to greater security in relation to some of the United States’ worst foes, such as North Korea and Iran, as well as impressive economic gains and a needed rebalancing of trade relations.

However, “The moment (the Democrats and their allies) start to pull him out as the stabilizing factor, you will start to see the confidence in the American economy plummet,” Wallnau predicted.

He then likened the Nov. 6 election to the feast of Purim, which commemorates a time when the fate of the Jewish people stood in the balance.

The Bible relates how thanks to the fortitude and faith of Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai, the Jewish people were delivered from the evil plans of those within the Persian government who sought their demise.

In fact, the very gallows Mordecai’s foe Haman set up to take him out, Persian King Ahasuerus directed be used to carry out the plotter’s demise.

“Let there be a trumpeted warning that echoes and reverberates in each of our hearts,” Wallnau prayed near the end of his video, “that we are right now entering a critical season like the feast of Purim.”

During last week’s White House dinner, Trump embraced his role as protector of the free exercise of religion.

“As you know, in recent years, the government tried to undermine religious freedom. But the attacks on communities of faith are over. We’ve ended it,” he said, causing the room to break out in applause.

Trump was presented a Bible by signed by those in attendance thanking him for his “courageous and bold stand for religious liberty.”

An inscription in the Bible read by Trump’s spiritual adviser Pastor Paula White said, “First lady and president, you are in our prayers always. Thank you for your courageous and bold stand for religious liberty, and for your timeless service to all Americans. We appreciate the price that you have paid to walk in the high calling. History will record the greatness that you have brought for generations.”

“We pray this prayer,” White said. “And if all of you agree with that, say ‘Amen,’” which garnered an “Amen” in response from those on hand.

Among the leaders attending the event were Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell, Jr., Alveda King, Darrell Scott, Robert Jeffries, Ralph Reed, Tony Perkins, Greg Laurie, Eric Metaxas, James and Shirley Dobson, and David Jeremiah.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.