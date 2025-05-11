Share
Commentary

Watch: Man Sees Crop Sprayer on the Highway - Don't Make the Same Mistake He Did

 By Samuel Short  May 11, 2025 at 5:30am
One man from Ontario, Canada, decided to drive under a crop sprayer for internet clout in an incredibly dangerous decision.

In a video posted by Collin Rugg to social media platform X last Friday, the man was filming himself driving down the road behind what is said to be a $600,000 crop sprayer.

While filming, the passenger can be heard asking, “Are we speeding up?” as the driver accelerates toward the crop sprayer.

The car then passes beneath it as yelling and cheering can be heard from the occupants. The driver of the crop sprayer is also heard honking his horn in obvious disapproval.

The man then flips the camera on himself to express his excitement.

“No f****in way! No f****in way!” he said repeatedly, clearly putting an open beer can in the shot.

WARNING: The following video contains language viewers may find offensive. 

Should these men face criminal charges?

The short clip has all the makings of a potential disaster.

The driver was filming himself, driving recklessly under a crop sprayer that could turn in an instant and lead to a crash that could injure both drivers and the passenger, or worse.

The cherry on top was that he was drinking and driving.

Rugg captioned the clip, “The intrusive thoughts won.”

That’s an appropriate description.

According to Shiksha News, the New Holland crop sprayer shown here has blind spots making it hard to perceive where other vehicles are.

It also weighs several tons, can make shifts and adjustments unexpectedly, and of course, is not designed for other vehicles to pass under it.

This not a smart idea and shows how people are willing to act recklessly and risk their lives for next to nothing aside from “clout.”

When people see names like internet personality Haliey Welch — the “hawk tuah” girl — become famous and wealthy overnight for a crude sex joke, they take it as a sign.

Rather than strive for real accomplishment through hard work and consistency, you can say or do something dumb, and you might just make it.

This is the digital equivalent of playing the lottery.

One in hundreds of millions win. Most of us just end up wasting our time.

For this man, he’s lucky the only thing he wasted was time and not his life.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




