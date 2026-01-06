Watch: Man Who Survived Under Maduro Sends Passionate Message to Ignorant NeverTrumpers Defending Dictator - People Eat Dogs to Survive

For every leftist and NeverTrumper wetting their Dockers over a two-hour military engagement in Venezuela which toppled one of the Western hemisphere’s most mephitic villains with minimal collateral damage, I ask you this:

Would you rather the people of Caracas still be eating dogs?

I say “still” because of a clip that’s gone viral after the U.S. military managed to exfiltrate Venezuelan ex-president and charged narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro. It involves how bad things had gotten in the country Maduro had ruled since 2013, enriching himself and his cronies while the rest of the nation starved.

He had nine words for the cowards chastising Trump for the move: “I saw a friend of mine eat a dog.”

The clip, from Argentine news network A24, features a young man who says he saw the terror of the Maduro regime firsthand. While the location of the interview is unclear, many large marches celebrating Maduro’s Saturday capture occurred across Argentina, where many Venezuelan refugees fled.

“When I went out in the middle of the decadence [of the regime], when people were only eating mangoes, I saw a friend of mine eat a dog, eat dogs there, it’s incredible,” he said.

“I don’t know why, here, there are people with flags of Venezuela, they are Venezuelan, they know what is happening in Venezuela,” he continued. “It’s like when they have the Cuban flags, they know what is going on in Cuba.”

BREAKING – A Venezuelan is going viral for calling out deranged leftists defending Maduro. “I saw friends eat dogs to survive. I don’t understand how they defend this dictator.” “I don’t understand why there are people here carrying Venezuelan flags. Are they Venezuelan?” pic.twitter.com/F2L7fKca6y — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 4, 2026

He went on to note that the same people who got themselves up in a snit about illegal immigrants being taken to CECOT in El Salvador turned a blind eye to El Helicoide, the Caracas prison complex that makes it CECOT look like a Ramada.

Nor is it the only prison center like this in Venezuela. In fact, back in 2024, when Maduro rigged the election in his country, he bragged about sending his opponents to Aragua Penitentiary Center, or Tocorón, at a party rally.

And not only that, he did it by singing it as a taunt in a Christmas carol.

“Knock Knock! Don’t be a crybaby … You’re going to Tocorón,” he said to the tune of “Knock-Knock,” a Venezuelan children’s Christmas tune.

So, not only is this a man who starves his people, he tortures anyone who complains in unspeakable ways in prisons that are far worse than CECOT. Your hero, NeverTrumpers and progressives!

Imagine, if you will, Donald J. Trump going to Staten Island on Dec. 24 — the one Republican stronghold in New York City, for those of you unfamiliar — for a rally in front of the faithful.

The president warmed up his vocal pipes: “Jingle bells, jingle bells / Manhattan’s going to hell,” he began. “Greenwich Village will rot / in CECOT / and the Upper East Side as well, hey!” And just to show he meant it, a few C-130s flew over at that very moment, ready to land at JFK and load up NYC’s champagne socialists for the trip down south.

Even the most dedicated MAGA supporter would fall silent in horror. Trump would be impeached within the hour, convicted by the Senate within two.

But the Venezuelan people couldn’t do that. Their vote didn’t matter, nor did the vote of the hand-picked politicians Maduro surrounded himself with. As for revolution, the the people of the country were so busy trying to survive that they were finding dogs to eat while Nicolás and his cronies lived large off of whatever oil and drug money they could get their hands on.

For all of you wringing your hands and clutching your pearls over two hours of American military awesomeness that removed one of the biggest malefactors in the Americas from power, consider all that: If that’s what you support, then go find your dog or cat and prep them for a belated New Year’s feast.

And if you care too much about Fido or Tigger to follow through on this, just know that you care more about your pet than you do about real live Venezuelan people. You’re the kind of decadent and depraved souls Maduro was counting on to stay in power. Thankfully, less of you showed up at the American polls in 2024 than people with a working moral compass, and because of Donald Trump this monster is in an American courtroom at last.

