Watch: Man Tries to Enroll Child in 'Minneapolis Autism Center,' Has Surreal Experience with Apparent Fraudsters

President Donald Trump ran for office on the promise of restoring control of the United States to its law-abiding citizens.

The recent revelation of what appears to be jaw-dropping levels of fraud in Minnesota, primarily in its Somali immigrant communities, highlights the urgency of keeping that promise.

In a clip posted late Monday to the social media platform X, independent investigator Nick Shirley, who has arguably done more than anyone else to bring this scandal to light, spoke to a Somali man outside the so-called “Minneapolis Autism Center” and found that the man could not even say how many kids, if any, had enrolled at the center.

Accompanied by another investigator, Shirley posed as a man looking for a place to help his little boy, “Joey.”

“We’re trying to find a spot for our little boy, Joey,” Shirley said to the man who stood at the door as if guarding it, rather than welcoming potential new clients. “But, uh, we thought maybe we could check him into [the] Autism Center.”

The Somali man, with a dull look in his eyes, showed no interest.

“How many kids do you guys have at this autism center?” Shirley asked.

Again, the man hemmed and hawed, unable to answer the simplest question.

“Like, more than five?” Shirley pressed.

“Probably, yeah,” the fraudster replied.

Shirley then asked what the man thought about the fraud scandal surrounding similar autism centers. A hijab-wearing woman appeared in the background to ask why Shirley was asking them about fraud. Shirley, keeping in character, replied that he wanted to send “Joey” to a reputable business.

Then, the man at the door spoke perhaps the first honest words of his life.

“This is not a Joey spot,” he said.

A bit of mumbling followed, at which point the man added, “We can’t let you guys see.” He then closed the door.

For those of us who have grown weary of exposure without consequences, this story at least has a happy ending.

According to Shirley, the Somali fraudster, whom he identified as Yussuf, has pleaded guilty to a $6 million fraud scheme.

“The Fraudster Yussuf started the ‘center’ at just 22 and hired unqualified staff, billed impossible hours, and paid kickbacks to families to sign kids up,” Shirley wrote on social media platform X.

“He sent over $200,000 to Kenya, bought a $100,000 semi-truck and admitted in court he didn’t even know anyone with autism — ‘investors’ supplied fake clients while he handled the paperwork and fraud.”

🚨 UPDATE: Another Somali fraudster found and pleaded guilty to a $6 million “Autism Center” fraud scheme in Minnesota. The Fraudster Yussuf started the “center” at just 22 and hired unqualified staff, billed impossible hours, and paid kickbacks to families to sign kids up.… pic.twitter.com/r8E48V6UjM — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 3, 2026

Late last year, Shirley conducted a series of investigations that went viral, exposing the scope of Somali fraud in Minnesota.

Those investigations, in fact, contributed to the surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into that corrupt state. Of course, a good deal of anti-ICE mayhem, led by professional instigators, followed that surge.

In last week’s State of the Union address, Trump promised that Vice President J.D. Vance would take the lead on the fraud crisis. The president even singled out Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a notorious fraud on many levels.

So far, however, no one has done more heroic work than Shirley, who even tagged Omar and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota on the post and video above.

Pray that Shirley’s work continues to help Trump keep his campaign promises.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.