Watch: Marco Rubio Gives Scathing Response When Reporter Cites 'UN Experts'

The eye-roll said it all.

During a visit to India Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio fielded a question about ongoing political turbulence in the world’s most populous country by taking a direct shot at the United Nations — the world’s most meddlesome organization.

And the U.N. elites better have been listening.

The moment came during a news conference, when a reporter framed a question about protests in the subcontinent with a reference to “U.N. experts.” With a sideways glance that looked somewhere between pained boredom and passing gas, Rubio made it clear he wasn’t buying the premise.

SECRETARY RUBIO: “UN experts” — yeah, my favorite. The “UN experts” are an oxymoron. https://t.co/7XgPeUEKwh — Department of State (@StateDept) October 21, 2026

“Oh, the U.N. experts?” he said with scathing sarcasm. “My favorite.

“The ‘U.N. experts’ are an oxymoron.”

For the top diplomat of the world’s most powerful country, it wasn’t diplomatic at all — but it neatly summed up the Trump administration’s view on the hidebound, corruption-ridden world organization that appears to run mainly on terrorist sympathies, hatred for Israel, and poisonous envy of the United States.

And what, exactly, do amorphous “U.N. experts” have to do with the subject at hand?

The context of the question was protests in India over India’s Election Commission’s effort to prune the country’s voter rolls. That might be in order to ensure accuracy, as the government maintains, according to the Indian English-language channel TimesNow.

It might be a thinly veiled effort by the government to weaken its opposition, as NPR frames it — naturally. (It wouldn’t be an NPR report without an utterly superfluous reference to American “Jim Crow laws.”)

But what is clear is that, as Rubio put it, it’s a “domestic political matter.”

“I’m not going to get involved in their politics,” he said.

“I’m not going to opine on their domestic political matters.”

Rubio pointed out to the reporter that the very protests that were the subject of the question are evidence of a society that takes democracy seriously.

Is this kind of sarcasm effective for a secretary of state? Yes, it's straight talk foreign countries respect No, it alienates potential allies Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's straight talk foreign countries respect 100% (31 votes) No, it alienates potential allies 0% (0 votes)

“You just said a moment ago, as part of your question, ‘the opposition.’ For example, in Cuba, there is no opposition, like, that can actually go out and do anything without going to jail and being oppressed and exiled.

“We’re not going to comment on internal political matters. That’s for the Indian people to decide and navigate.”

Aside from the common sense of the answer, the fact that it was Rubio’s own State Department that published it to the social media platform X shows just how clearly he is projecting his contempt for the “U.N. experts.”

And that contempt is richly deserved.

The laughably named U.N. Human Rights Council (Cuba is an active member) is led by a council president who saw fit to honor the raging anti-Semite who won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

It was U.N. “experts” who ran the United Nations Relief and Works Agency that literally contributed terrorist fighters to the savagery of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

And it’s U.N. experts who provided the dubious welcome President Donald Trump received in 2025 when a series of suspiciously timed events appeared aimed at making Trump’s speech to the General Assembly a failure.

Spare us, in short, the “U.N. experts.”

Rubio’s sarcasm, on full display Wednesday, sent a message around the world about how the U.S. views the world body.

The fact that his State Department posted it on social media underscores how much Rubio wanted to get that message out.

But really, the eye-roll said it all.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.