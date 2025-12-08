Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Question Around on 'Accusatory' '60 Minutes' Interviewer

Even on her way out the doors of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene is still fighting back.

In a “60 Minutes” interview broadcast Sunday, the outgoing representative from Georgia fielded a wide range of questions from correspondent Lesley Stahl, including a segment where Stahl accused Greene of feeding the vitriol of political culture in the country today.

And Greene, being Greene, turned the tables.

Proudly accusing Marjorie Taylor Greene of fueling what she

calls “toxic politics.” You contributed to the toxic culture, the

Stahl’s voiceover leading into the question went over Greene’s history of outspoken behavior, such as calling then-President Joe Biden a “liar” during his 2023 State of the Union address, her public tangles with Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and Greene’s public apology on CNN in November for her part in the “toxic” politics.







“But it became clear to us that she hasn’t entirely lost her appetite for combat,” Stahl said in the voiceover.

And Stahl, clearly, hasn’t lost her appetite for baiting her interview subjects.

When Greene brought up “toxic” behavior, Stahl interjected:

“But you contributed to that. You! You were out there pounding, insulting people,” Stahl said.

“Lesley, you’ve contributed to it as well … You’re accusatory, just like you did just then.”

After some back and forth, Stahl turned schoolmarm:

“I want you to respond to what you have done in terms of insulting people, yelling at people, and then saying …”

“I’d like for you to respond for that,” Greene answered.

“I don’t insult people,” Stahl protested.

“You do, in the way you question,” Greene said. “And you are, you’re accusing me right now.”

As far as viewers were concerned, it looked like a draw. (Unfortunately, CBS editing decisions when it comes to “60 Minutes” are notorious.)

The moment was vintage Greene, not being intimidated to take on a legacy media powerhouse.

But there were other moments when Greene showed a relationship to President Donald Trump that’s a far cry from how close they used to be. Much of that may have been due to Greene’s taking sides with Democrats on the topic of documents related to the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The split that ensued with Trump was at least partly to blame for Greene’s abrupt resignation from Congress (it takes effect in January).

And Greene did not spare Trump in her explanation of that to Stahl.

“I stood for women who were raped when they were 14 years old, and the president that I fought for for five years called me a traitor for that,” she said.

“And, so, that changed the landscape of things.”

