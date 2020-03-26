Watch Mark Cuban School 'View' Hostess for Spouting Anti-Trump Talking Points

In case you didn’t know it, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is not a big fan of President Donald Trump.

The billionaire entrepreneur has been critical of the president since before his election, and at one point even floated the idea of running against him, CNBC reported.

But as the nation struggles with the health and economic impact of the coronavirus, Cuban has shelved his partisan politics, if only temporarily.

Cuban remotely joined ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday to discuss how the country’s new normal of self-isolation has affected his family.

Co-host Sunny Hostin attempted to steer the conversation into one about criticizing the president, by suggesting Trump’s response to the threat of the coronavirus had been too slow — and she even went as far as to suggest Trump might be responsible for costing Americans their lives.

The “Shark Tank” star wasn’t biting.

“You know, I’m not a fan of President Trump’s,” Cuban said, “but I’m not going to rip on him either, because any senator could have stood up and said something and screamed loud, any congressperson could have, nobody did.

“I didn’t have high expectations for President Trump but I’m not going to throw him under the bus. I think it was a failure of leadership across the entire political spectrum.”

Check it out here. Hostin’s question starts about the 1:40 mark.

Hostin followed up with another question about Trump’s rising approval rating amid the pandemic.

“He’s doing the best can. Here’s what I’ll say, and again, I’m not a fan of his, but what’s real is real. When you have imperfect information, you make imperfect decisions,” Cuban said.

“We’re not in a ready, aim, fire mode. We’re in a ready, fire, aim, mode. And that makes it tough. And so, no matter what he did, it’s going to be wrong for some people.”

Later in Cuban’s appearance, Hostin tried to bait Cuban into answering a question about tensions between the president and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Mark, many people are calling Governor Cuomo ‘President Cuomo’ at this point for the way he’s leading New York state during this pandemic, but President Trump has berated him, saying he needs to do more, that he should be buying his own ventilators for New York, and that their relationship needs to be a two-way street.

“Trump’s walked that back… But is this how Trump should be spending his time, criticizing the governor of one of the hardest-hit states?”

Hostin’s question starts about the 1:15-mark on the video below.

Again, Cuban didn’t bite.

He said he could think of “no good reason” for the public disagreements between the pair, but added, “I’m not going to just stand around tearing [Trump] apart.”

It was a classy move from Cuban, who could have chosen the low road and piled on with show’s hosts, who have used the coronavirus repeatedly to attack Trump.

In a divided nation, it is refreshing to see a high-profile, generally liberal person such as Cuban avoid the poison of partisan politics during a national emergency.

President Trump is in the unenviable position of dealing with an issue no modern president has faced — and he’s handling it during the social media age, where scrutiny is heightened and everyone has something to say.

Cuban took the high road when he could have used his microphone to score cheap points against an opponent.

The billionaire is smart enough to know that, unlike basketball, playing with human lives is not a game and being an armchair coach accomplishes nothing.

At the end of the country’s current crisis, the only score that will matter is when the United States is undefeated against a highly contagious infection that does not discriminate.

Cuban understands that much, at least.

