Watch: Mark Wahlberg Gets Honest About Prayer, the Armor of God, His Relationship with God

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg says prayer and being clothed in God’s spiritual armor are essential for helping him navigate the struggles life can bring.

Jesus Christ told his followers, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

“I’ve dealt with a lot of loss in my life, and I realize now that I just passed the 50 mark four years ago, life goes by very quickly and [I’m] hoping that there is something better beyond this life,” Wahlberg told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt on Ash Wednesday.

“And I hope to reunite with my loved ones, and I hope to continue to grow, and make amends, and utilize the talents and gifts that have been given to me to serve God’s purpose,” he continued.

Wahlberg, along with “The Chosen” actor Jonathan Roumie, were on Fox to promote the prayer app Hallow’s 40-day Lent challenge. Lent is the 40 days of prayer, fasting, and repentance leading up to Easter.

Earhardt asked Wahlberg to elaborate on his catchphrase seen in his Hallow commercials, “Stay prayed up.”

“Look, I’m constantly pursuing a relationship with God, every day. I feel like if I get on my hands and my knees, first thing when I wake up, that the rest of the day is going to be easier. At least I can deal with all the things that are being thrown at me,” he said.

“As you get older, things come from every direction, and life can become overwhelming at times, but expressing my gratitude and making sure that I’m wearing that armor to make sure that I’m doing what God’s chosen for me to do. And that’s something that I take very seriously,” “The Shooter” star recounted.

Mark Wahlberg starts EVERY day on his hands and knees in prayer—and says it’s the secret to handling life’s chaos after 50. In this heartfelt clip, the actor opens up about loss, turning 54, and why daily prayer is non-negotiable for him: – “If I get on my hands and knees first… pic.twitter.com/NylMyd8hF8 — Camus (@newstart_2024) February 18, 2026

The apostle Paul exhorted Christians in Ephesians 6, in the Bible, to put on the full armor of God for the spiritual fights they must face.

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might,” he wrote. “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

“Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm,” Paul continued.

“Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace. In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one, and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication.”

Wahlberg told Earhardt, “There are a lot of things that have happened in our world over the last decade or so that really kind of led people astray and bringing people back to prayer, back to having a relationship with God, but just having a spiritual life in general is so important to our sanity and to our well-being.”

Certainly, the riots of 2020 and on college campuses in more recent years come to mind.

Roumie, who is also a Hallow spokesman and plays Jesus in “The Chosen” streaming series, added during the Fox News interview that the meaning of Ash Wednesday is that “life is temporary … this is all transitory.”

“Ultimately, we have to remember who we are in God, and who He’s created us to be,” Roumie said. “I think, when we’re serving Him in our lives with the gifts and talents that He has given us, life ultimately becomes better.”

Both men, through their work with Hallow and beyond, are bringing a good reminder to people of the importance of prayer in living a life that matters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.