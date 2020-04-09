Watch Masked Punk Sneak Up and Sucker-Punch Cop in Latest Example of Anti-NYPD Violence

The New York City Police Department is braving coronavirus infections within their ranks while unprovoked attacks against officers continue to occur on the streets.

The latest attack involves a man who brazenly sucker-punched a cop in broad daylight while the officer’s partner was in the middle of subduing another suspect in the Bronx on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post’s account of the incident, which was caught on video during the arrest of suspected robber Yoemdy Castro, a man identified by law enforcement sources as Nelson Jimenez punched the unnamed officer twice in the head.

After being struck, the officer chased the man with a taser as bystanders egged on the fleeing suspect. According to the Post, officers caught up with Jimenez at a bodega and arrested him.

It’s mentioned that another officer responding to the situation was reportedly punched in the head by a different suspect, although that attack was not caught on camera.

Footage of the first incident was shared on Twitter by the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association, an NYPD union.

The suspect who sucker-punched the cop can be seen wearing a medical mask as he attacks the officer.

“NYC people are dying, and suffering as COVID-19 plagues thousands but the same scumbags continue to roam the streets of NYC and attack NYPD cops. Sadly the wrong people are suffering,” the caption reads, referring to the fact that the NYPD has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Welcome to DeBlasios NYC.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and violence that some viewers will find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

This is by no means an isolated incident, as NYPD officers are faced with an increasingly disrespectful and belligerent public.

Last year, officers were subject to having water dumped on them as they tried to go about their business.

In at least one case, pieces of concrete were thrown at them.

And that wasn’t even the worst of it.

According to a Feb. 9 Fox News report, a suspect identified as Robert Williams allegedly fired at uniformed NYPD officers in two separate unprovoked attacks that took place only hours apart, wounding two.

“This is not a crime gone bad,” NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at the time. “This is not a liquor store robbery interrupted that a tragedy erupts from. This is a premeditated assassination attempt.”

President Donald Trump tweeted about the situation, possibly connecting the city’s inaction on the water attacks with the escalation to violence.

“I grew up in New York City and, over many years, got to watch how GREAT NYC’s ‘Finest’ are,” Trump said of the NYPD.

“Now, because of weak leadership at Governor & Mayor, stand away (water thrown at them) regulations, and lack of support, our wonderful NYC police are under assault. Stop this now!”

I grew up in New York City and, over many years, got to watch how GREAT NYC’s “Finest” are. Now, because of weak leadership at Governor & Mayor, stand away (water thrown at them) regulations, and lack of support, our wonderful NYC police are under assault. Stop this now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

To their credit, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio — both Democrats — condemned the shooting attacks, according to The Washington Post.

However, for the comparatively minor but still unacceptable water dousing attacks on the NYPD, New York Republicans’ attempts to implement stricter penalties were blocked by Democrats.

At a time when America needs law and order, and when police officers are putting their lives on the line under the additional threat of COVID-19, it’s disheartening to see such an unprovoked attack on “New York’s finest.”

New York City is beginning to resemble the fictional Gotham City from the “Batman” franchise, complete with dangerous criminals, random acts of violence and sadly, even the spread of a dangerous pathogen, all while politicians do little to stop the violence.

