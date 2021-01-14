Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida ripped into Democrats for their hypocrisy on rioting and political violence when addressing the House Wednesday during the impeachment proceedings.

Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s charge to again impeach President Donald Trump. They received more than the necessary votes for impeachment. The matter will now move to the Senate for a trial that will likely occur at a date after Trump exits the White House.

Trump will now carry the distinction of being the only president to be impeached twice — a benchmark he should carry proudly, considering his opposition.

Democrats impeached Trump by a margin of 232-197, The New York Times reported. Every Democrat voted for impeachment, while 10 Republicans begging to be primaried also voted in favor to hit trump for “incitement of insurrection” over the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Democrats didn’t waste any time with their political ploy, impeaching him seven days after some pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol building during last week’s congressional session to certify the Electoral College results that made former Vice President Joe Biden President-elect Joe Biden.

In any event, the hypocrites that are the House Democrats blamed the president for the incursion, which he has disavowed — as have other Republicans. The party of rioting has yet to disavow the countless riots that occurred in the country last year, which were actually supported by some Democrats.

Others were simply mum as American cities burned.

Gaetz, when addressing his Democratic colleagues in the House, called the party out for its transparent political impeachment charade and also for its double standard with regard to political violence — particularly calling out, without naming them, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and California Rep. Maxine Waters.

“The speaker said to us just moments ago, ‘words matter.’ But apparently, those words don’t matter when they’re uttered by Democrats,” he said in a fiery but short statement. “When the gentlelady from Massachusetts calls for ‘unrest in the streets,’ when the gentlelady from California brazenly brags that she called for people to get in the faces of those who serve and support the president,” he continued.

“I denounce political violence from all ends of the spectrum, but make no mistake – the left in America has incited far more political violence than the right.

“For months, our cities burned, police stations burned, our businesses were shattered. And they said nothing, or they cheer-led for it, and they fundraised for it, and they allowed it to happen in the greatest country in the world.

“Now, some have cited the metaphor that the president ‘lit the flame,'” Gaetz said. “Well, they lit actual flames, actual fires.”

Watch the speech here:

Democrats in the House could only boo as Gaetz wiped their faces in their own behavior and previous statements. Luckily, much of what Gaetz referred to is on video.

Democratic lawmakers, of course, were joined by the mainstream media and Hollywood in their encouragement of violence.

Gaetz and other Republicans in the House should spend the entirety of the 117th Congress reminding Democrats of their incendiary rhetoric from last year until they explain the double standard to the American people.

What occurred in Washington on Jan. 6 was perpetrated by supporters of the president, and no evidence has been definitively published to show otherwise. But President Trump has disavowed their actions, as have other GOP lawmakers, which is something Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to do when their supporters pillaged American cities, in some cases for months.

Democrats, as is evident by their own words, encouraged more violence. Gaetz and others had to point that out on Wednesday, as the country’s activist media would never go near such truth.

