Watch: Matt Gaetz Gives Fiery Speech, Torches Anti-Trump Judge Outside Courtroom - 'This Is a Made-Up Crime'

This Florida man isn’t holding back in defense of former President Donald Trump.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding in a New York City trial in which Trump is accused of making illegal campaign expenditures in the form of payments to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels.

The firebrand congressman spoke in a news conference outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday alongside other Republican members of Congress as reported by the New York Post.

.@RepMattGaetz on Trump Hush Money Trial: “This is a made up crime. No other American in the country would be charged with this type of crime.” pic.twitter.com/4LjjdWE1pE — CSPAN (@cspan) May 16, 2024

“We would be remiss if we did not mention this corrupt judge,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz referenced the political conflicts of interest within Merchan’s own family.

“This judge whose own family is making six figures off of Democrat politics, that continues to gaslight the country, that there’s some sort of crime committed by President Trump,” Gaetz continued.

“This is a made-up crime. No other American in the country would be charged with this type of crime.”

Merchan’s daughter Loren Merchan is the president of the progressive political consulting firm Authentic Campaigns, according to the New York Post.

That Chicago-based organization has collected more than $15 million from a political action committee connected to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to the Post.

In fundraising emails for the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, the Loren Merchan-led consulting firm used Trump’s indictment to elicit donations.

“It is a somber moment, and unprecedented for a former president to be indicted, but his alleged offenses are also unprecedented,” the fundraising email read, according to the New York Post. “Trump will respond as he always does — playing the victim and blaming others for having the temerity to investigate him in the first place.”

The former president’s team argues this is proof of a clear conflict of interest.

“Authentic Campaigns, and thus the judge’s daughter, is actively making money from this sham attack against President Trump, rendering Judge Merchan conflicted out,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheun said.

I’ll always stand with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jp3QZBA8Ti — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 16, 2024

The charges against former President Trump have been brought about by George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Gaetz further called into question the integrity of Michael Cohen, a former Trump confidante turned foe previously convicted of lying to Congress. Cohen is testifying as a witness in the ongoing trial.

“There is literally no branch of government that Michael Cohen has not lied to,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz further took exception to gag orders from Merchan barring Trump from criticizing his rulings and the fairness of the proceedings.

Matt Gaetz says they are there to say the things that Trump cannot say due to the gag order pic.twitter.com/iZiYT1Ox3L — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2024

Judge Merchan has previously cracked down on Trump’s personal demeanor during testimony from Daniels.

The judge demanded that Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche correct his client after the former president allegedly cursed audibly during proceedings.

