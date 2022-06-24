Watch Maxine Waters Freak Out: 'To Hell With the Supreme Court!' - Rejects Highest Court in Land, Vows to 'Defy' Roe Ruling

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters of California threatened the Supreme Court with defiance Friday after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion.

“They’ve seen nothing yet. Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop them. To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies,” Waters told journalists Friday at the Supreme Court.

Radical-Leftist Maxine Waters says “to hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them!” Sounds very insurrectiony for a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/hqkpbpFXyP — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 24, 2022

“And if they think black women are intimidated or oppressed, they’ve got another thought coming. Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands. We will be out by the millions,” Waters continued.

“We’re going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”

The Supreme Court on Friday decided 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to uphold Missisissipi’s ban on abortion 15 weeks post-conception. In the same ruling, the court struck down Roe v. Wade.

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

Alito was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett in overturning Roe v. Wade.

While Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold the Mississippi law, he did not join Alito in backing the move to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 213-page ruling did not include any targeting of women based on race, as Waters suggested when she said, “if they think black women are intimidated or oppressed, they’ve got another thought coming.”

With her Friday threats of defiance, Waters joined a growing list of Democrats who condemned the Supreme Court for its decision.

“Today is a — it’s not hyperbole to suggest a very solemn moment. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized,” President Joe Biden said on Friday during a news briefing on the ruling.

“Let me be very clear and unambiguous: The only way we can secure a woman’s right to choose and the balance that existed is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law,” Biden said, calling for Congress to “codify” abortion as a right under federal law.

“There’s no point in saying good morning because it certainly is not one,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a Friday news conference, calling the Supreme Court “radical” and accusing it of “eviscerating American’s rights and endangering their health and safety.”

“Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved their dark, extreme goal of ripping away a woman’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.

“Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party, their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers,” Pelosi claimed.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are preparing to defend citizens from political violence related to the Friday decision.

“We have to join together to do that, and this right here, is a prime example of how it’s going to take more than one agency to accomplish that goal,” Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said, according to WAPT-TV.

“This could be a very volatile situation, where these groups of individuals with different beliefs coming together. So, our plan is going forward. We have already started securing our buildings a little bit more with that in mind,” Luckey said.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin earlier this month that “individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies” ahead of the Supreme Court ruling.

