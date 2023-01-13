Watch: McCarthy's Big Announcement Is Going to Send Leftists Into Utter Panic: 'The Public Should See'

On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump called for supporters in Washington to exercise their constitutional rights to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The Democrats used the events of that day to change the subject of the national conversation away from concerns about a stolen election and to instead focus on the violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol. A congressional select committee was set up to advance the Democrat narrative and priorities by the selective release of evidence and innuendos.

Now the accumulation of many months of heavily filtered propaganda about the events of Jan. 6 may be swept away by a new wave of transparency.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy, the new speaker of the House, said he wants to release thousands of hours of security video footage from the Capitol incursion.

During a news conference Thursday at the Capitol, McCarthy was asked about an assertion made by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida that McCarthy said he supported the move.

“Congressman Gaetz said that, he said that you would be willing to do that,” the reporter said.

The speaker responded: “Yeah, I think the public should see what’s happened on them.”

“I watched what Nancy Pelosi did where she politicized it, where for the first time in the history as a speaker, not allowing the minority to appoint to a committee. To pick and choose,” McCarthy said. “We watched the politicization of this. I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis. …

“I think the answer, we’re looking through that, I want to be very thoughtful about it, but yes, I’m engaged to do that.”







Gaetz led a Republican resistance against McCarthy as speaker that led to 15 rounds of votes before McCarthy won the gavel.

In a tweet Thursday night, CNN reporter Melanie Zanona said the release of the Jan. 6 footage was a part of a deal that was reached.

“Rep. Matt Gaetz has revealed yet another promise that Kevin McCarthy made in his bid to become speaker: agreeing to release all the security camera footage from the Capitol on January 6,” she said.

It is admirable Gaetz is insisting on exposing the truth about the Capitol incursion. The aftermath of Jan. 6 revealed how rotten the D.C. swamp truly is.

Video from the Capitol previously released complicates the official narratives. It’s amazing to think how much more we might learn with uncensored access.

For example, Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was the only person killed during the incursion. More footage could clarify what happened when Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who faced no repercussions.

Use-of-force expert Stan Kephart reviewed video clips of the shooting already available and said, “She was shot and killed under color of authority by an officer who violated not only the law but his oath and committed an arrestable offense.”

In a side note, last week, on the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6, Babbitt’s mother was arrested at the Capitol while commemorating her death. Talk about adding insult to injury.

We still do not know how many federal agents and informers were involved in the incursion or what role they played. The video footage might show that instigator Ray Epps or others like him played a larger role than previously known.

While Epps remains free, many other citizens have been rounded up and arrested for actions related to Jan. 6 and have been subjected to inhumane treatment in prison.

If the Jan. 6 footage suppressed by Democrats exonerates some of these Americans who were detained, there needs to be accountability.

