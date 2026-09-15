Watch: McConnell Seen in Distressing Footage After Leaving Home, Appears to Be in Far Worse Shape Than Joe Biden

There are two types of partisans in this world.

First, those who refuse to sink to the depths the other side will on their worst days. Second, those who believe in the Golden Rule of Politics: Do unto others as they do unto you.

I, as so many do, like to believe I’m in the first camp. But there’s that little part of me that’s in the second camp, the kind that told the Democratic Party: We told you this would happen, you imbeciles, and you didn’t listen.

Now, after propping up senescent individuals who very clearly did not belong in positions of power for far too long while at the same time insisting that, from the moment he took office in 2017, the 25th Amendment should be invoked against Donald J. Trump, I have this to say to Democrats: You should probably just sit the whole Mitch McConnell thing out, even though he clearly no longer belongs in the Senate.

For the first time in three months, Sen. Mitch McConnell returned to the Capitol after a hospitalization. The nature of that hospitalization has drawn significant scrutiny — the official story is that he briefly lost consciousness after a fall and then suffered complications, which, like any “official story” in Washington circles, was effectively dismissed the moment it was uttered — and it’s also held up the Republican agenda. So not only were the Democrats demanding answers, Republicans were, too.

“Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues,” McConnell (or whoever was at his phone) said in an X post.

“My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier. I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader [John] Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”

Should Mitch McConnell resign? Yes No

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Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues. My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made… — U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) September 14, 2026

This is the video most of you probably saw if you were looking at establishment feeds:

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) voted at the Capitol on Monday for the first time in three months, after a fall that raised concerns about his health and whether he would return to work. He arrived in a wheelchair flanked by his chief of staff and a longtime aide, addressing the… pic.twitter.com/rbzEBsHy6f — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 14, 2026

And here’s the less-exculpatory video from TMZ:

Again, perhaps for one last time, frustrated Republicans and opportunity-sensing Democrats united to cast doubt on McConnell’s ability to carry out his job.

Take conservative activist Laura Loomer, who has claimed in the past that McConnell was brain dead. This footage did not disabuse her of this notion:

Like I said, Mitch is brain dead. You can’t look at his face and say he’s not a vegetable. He’s not even responding to cognition tests. It’s like wheeling a corpse around. Worse than what the Democrats did with Joe Biden to be honest. He looks incapacitated. Brain dead. pic.twitter.com/FRlaYY95xq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 15, 2026

Left-bubble X felt the same way:

Yea.. Mitch McConnell seems fine. pic.twitter.com/nvg2hhWNYy — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) September 15, 2026

Yeah there ain’t nothin going on up there https://t.co/USNN48VaR3 pic.twitter.com/HTAy00xTNa — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) September 14, 2026

Now, I will say that the video from the Senate floor was a bit — a very, very little bit — more reassuring, because at least he could shake hands, sorta:

🚨 NOW: Sen. Mitch McConnell has just EMERGED for the first time in 3 MONTHS to vote on the Senate floor, spotted in a wheel chair He’s immediately surrounded by senators. He was rolled out of his DC home and is voting on Trump judicial nominee Matthew Byrne of Ohio TERM… pic.twitter.com/ZFKFmbxe9Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026

But does Mitch McConnell seem fine? It sort of depends on what you want Mitch McConnell to do. If you need a human being who can be “Weekend at Bernie’s”-ed all the way through to January, when his elected replacement is sworn in, and push the right button, this is basically as fine as you’re going to get.

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has protested loudly and at great length about McConnell’s capacity to serve his state, which is a riot because he basically just wants to kneecap the Republican caucus by keeping the seat empty — and, yet, was silent as a mute sloth when it came to the only time he could have been a profile in courage, which was in the wake of this debate performance from a guy running to be president for four more years in 2024:

Needless to say, the drugs didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

In the wake of that performance, you might recall, Biden’s White House called a Democrat governor’s meeting to shore up support for him, and Beshear was among the attendees at 1600 Pennsylvania. From WKYU-FM public radio after that meeting on July 5, 2024:

Gov. Andy Beshear was one of more than 20 Democratic governors to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday night, and one of a handful to attend the event in person at the White House. Beshear said Friday that, while he would not divulge the specifics of the “private meeting,” Biden commanded the room and answered all of their questions. “But it’s not about me, it’s about the American people,” Beshear said. “This is the President of the United States. So my hope is he’ll come forward, and he’ll just do what he has done throughout his career. He’ll talk plainly and directly to the American people about his health.” … “He asked for really candid advice and responded to it,” Beshear said. “This is something that he needs to not just reassure Democratic governors on, but he needs to reassure the American people.”

We now know from various accounts that Biden didn’t command the room or even any semblance of the facts, but everyone also knew that Beshear was in the running for the job that eventually went to Tim Walz: backing up Kamala Harris when she eventually took over for the incapable president at the top of the ticket.

And the list goes on. Dianne Feinstein hung on so long that this was the sorry state of affairs at the end of an otherwise trailblazing career in progressive politics:

90 year-old Dianne Feinstein is told “just say aye” at vote AGE LIMITS NOW

pic.twitter.com/steTTpZoPP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2023

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton — the only elected official representing Washington, D.C., in Congress and a powerful figure despite the fact that she doesn’t have a vote — was long rumored to have dementia but continued to insist she was pressing forward with another run in 2026 at the age of 89 until a series of police reports confirmed she was effectively gone, mentally.

In an ideal world, naturally, McConnell should be gone and done for. This should have happened in 2020, when the writing was on the wall and it was clear that “Cocaine Mitch” was quickly turning into “Care-center Mitch.”

But it didn’t, and here we are. If all that’s needed is for this guy to press a button the right way for four more months, Kentucky’s all right.

And if that’s not enough, remember the Golden Rule of Politics. For a party which has foisted McConnell upon us — speaking in terms of mental capacity, anyhow — they certainly have a lot to say for a gerontocracy they brought about.

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