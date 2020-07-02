White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany makes a challenging job look easy.

Since being hired as the face of the Trump administration’s response to the country’s activist media in April, the 32-year-old has shown she is a natural at exposing far-left reporters for their bias.

She’s also quite good at letting them set themselves up, only to watch them fall miserably.

As the old adage goes, never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.

Always quick on her feet, McEnany let ABC’s Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl roundly destroy his own argument during Wednesday’s White House media briefing.

It was glorious, to say the least.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday noted on Twitter that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is allocating funds “to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue.” Trump likened the gesture to “denigrating this luxury Avenue,” and stated it was a “symbol of hate” that would do little more than antagonize an already embattled NYPD.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!” Trump tweeted.

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

To many people, Black Lives Matter is a symbol of hate and intolerance.

Many of those same people realize that one can recognize the dignity of the lives of black people while simultaneously taking issue with the political motives and actions of those who use the phrase in order to suppress dissent.

But in a society which has canceled nuance, you knew the media would go there.

You can’t criticize Black Lives Matter without stating that black lives don’t matter, right?

Wrong, as McEnany let Karl point out to himself.

Reporter Jon Karl: “Americans of all races have protested in all 50 states around that phrase, #BlackLivesMatter and the president is here calling it a symbol of hate?” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: “He is talking about the organization…”pic.twitter.com/LHaxkdaYot — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) July 1, 2020

“Why is the president calling Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate?” Karl asked McEnany.

Noting that the group commonly uses anti-police language, McEnany schooled Karl.

“Well what the president was noting is that that symbol, when you look at some of the things that have been chanted by Black Lives Matter like ‘pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon,’ that is not an acceptable phrase to paint on our streets,” McEnany stated. “He agrees that all black lives matter including those of officer David Dorn, Patrick Underwood, two officers whose lives were tragically taken amid these riots.”

“All black lives do matter,” she continued. “He agrees with that sentiment, but what he doesn’t agree with is an organization that chants ‘pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon’ about our police officers, our valiant heroes who are out on the street protecting us each and every day.”

But the ABC News correspondent wasn’t finished attempting to smear the president as some sort of white supremacist.

“Americans of all races have protested in all 50 states around that phrase, black lives matter, and the president is here calling it a symbol of hate?” Karl asked.

“He is talking about the organization,” McEnany said.

McEnany reminded Karl that one prominent Black Lives Matter leader told Fox News just last week the group is willing to embrace violence.

“He’s not talking about the organization in his tweet,” Karl argued. “He says the words, black lives matter.”

“What’s the name of the organization again?” McEnany asked him.

“Black Lives Matter,” Karl retorted.

“There you go, you just answered my question,” McEnany said to end the exchange.

Checkmate. Mic drop. McEnany moved on, and left Karl flabbergasted.

Someone should have called an unarmed social worker, because Karl was absolutely obliterated in front of his peers.

His surefire approach to catch the president labeling the media’s darling group of Marxist revolutionaries as a hate group was sure to score a cheap political point — or so he thought.

But with McEnany occupying the podium, Karl failed.

Karl set a trap that was meant to corner the Trump administration’s stance on leftist political groups as being biased against black Americans.

Instead, he got stuck in his own trap.

