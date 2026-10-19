Watch: They Did It Again - Media Calls Riots 'Mostly Peaceful' as French Limoges Town Hall Collapses in on Itself

Riots broke out across France Saturday morning, culminating in the destruction of the 140-year-old town hall in Limoges.

According to the BBC, however, these cost-of-living protests were “mostly peaceful.”

Euronews reported that the Haute-Vienne prefecture (the municipal government) estimated that 2,000 people, including “more than 500 individuals deliberately seeking confrontation,” had gathered in the east of the city around 2 p.m. on Saturday. At 6 p.m., they broke into the building and set it ablaze.

The fire department couldn’t save the historic edifice, and clips of the spire collapsing immediately flooded the internet.

The Limoges Town Hall survived two world wars and stood as a symbol of French history. Now it will be remembered as a symbol of the country’s downfall. How do you view the media's portrayal of the recent riots in France? Mostly peaceful Outright violent Biased reporting All of the above Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Mostly peaceful 0% (0 votes) Outright violent 0% (0 votes) Biased reporting 100% (1 vote) All of the above 0% (0 votes) This is so incredibly tragic. https://t.co/35t2HtvSP1 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) October 18, 2026

In response, Limoges Mayor Guillaume Guérin addressed the media, saying, “It’s not stupidity. It’s hatred. It’s hatred of this French flag saved from the flames just a little while ago. It’s hatred of institutions, of school principals, of cops, of elected officials.”

His reference to “school principals” highlights a key dynamic of rioter demographics: A vast majority of the estimated 550,000 French protesters are reportedly students themselves.

French “high schoolers” posing for a photo on the fiery but mostly peaceful streets of Paris. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/LsE7YurRep — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

Their hostility reflects a broader cultural shift away from our heritage. Students aren’t taught to value the beauty of Western civilization. The great builders of Christendom are often reduced to fanatical crusaders. Foundational principles are dismissed as archaic ignorance. The very culture that brought freedom, equality, and prosperity to all is under frequent attack.

And now we’re surprised that they’re burning everything to the ground?

Shops were destroyed. Stores were looted. Graffiti reading “tax the rich” was emblazoned across walls and windows. And the rioters didn’t stop there.

Bar owner Aline Li told the BBC, “We felt completely safe with the gates closed. And then we heard the gates being lifted from all sides.”

As she described the invasion, you could see a scrape on her chin, blood on her brow, and a purple bruise surrounding her right eye. “I don’t know if someone hit me or how it happened,” she said. “With an iron bar, I think.”

According to BBC correspondent James Waterhouse, however, the protests were “mostly peaceful.”

CBS similarly referred to the riots as merely “scuffles.” They have since deleted this comment.

CBS just deleted this tweet calling rioters burning down Paris “scuffles” after major backlash You don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/SrmDYUBmd5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 18, 2026

Does any of this sound familiar?

In 2020, CNN described the George Floyd riots as “fiery, but mostly peaceful,” even as one of their own journalists stood before a hellish landscape of fire and flame.

A few months prior, MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi stood before a burning building and called the protest “not, generally speaking, unruly.”

The phrase “mostly peaceful” is the left’s favorite cover story for inconvenient facts about the violence fueled by their leftist principles. The truth is, leftist protests often turn violent — no matter what the mainstream media tells you.

Stop taking their word for it. Look at the fire, smell the smoke, and judge reality for yourself.

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