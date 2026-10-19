Share
Commentary
A fire destroyed the city hall in Limoges, France, Saturday after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest in central France.
Commentary
A fire destroyed the city hall in Limoges, France, Saturday after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest in central France. (Pascal Lachenaud - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: They Did It Again - Media Calls Riots 'Mostly Peaceful' as French Limoges Town Hall Collapses in on Itself

 By Samuel Proctor  October 19, 2026 at 3:56pm
Share

Riots broke out across France Saturday morning, culminating in the destruction of the 140-year-old town hall in Limoges.

According to the BBC, however, these cost-of-living protests were “mostly peaceful.”

Euronews reported that the Haute-Vienne prefecture (the municipal government) estimated that 2,000 people, including “more than 500 individuals deliberately seeking confrontation,” had gathered in the east of the city around 2 p.m. on Saturday. At 6 p.m., they broke into the building and set it ablaze.

The fire department couldn’t save the historic edifice, and clips of the spire collapsing immediately flooded the internet.

In response, Limoges Mayor Guillaume Guérin addressed the media, saying, “It’s not stupidity. It’s hatred. It’s hatred of this French flag saved from the flames just a little while ago. It’s hatred of institutions, of school principals, of cops, of elected officials.”

His reference to “school principals” highlights a key dynamic of rioter demographics: A vast majority of the estimated 550,000 French protesters are reportedly students themselves.

Related:
Allah Made Me Do It! Man Wielding 2 Butcher Knives Attacks 3 Women - 1 Pregnant - Says Allah Commanded the Attack

Their hostility reflects a broader cultural shift away from our heritage. Students aren’t taught to value the beauty of Western civilization. The great builders of Christendom are often reduced to fanatical crusaders. Foundational principles are dismissed as archaic ignorance. The very culture that brought freedom, equality, and prosperity to all is under frequent attack.

And now we’re surprised that they’re burning everything to the ground?

Shops were destroyed. Stores were looted. Graffiti reading “tax the rich” was emblazoned across walls and windows. And the rioters didn’t stop there.

Bar owner Aline Li told the BBC, “We felt completely safe with the gates closed. And then we heard the gates being lifted from all sides.”

As she described the invasion, you could see a scrape on her chin, blood on her brow, and a purple bruise surrounding her right eye. “I don’t know if someone hit me or how it happened,” she said. “With an iron bar, I think.”

According to BBC correspondent James Waterhouse, however, the protests were “mostly peaceful.”

CBS similarly referred to the riots as merely “scuffles.” They have since deleted this comment.

Does any of this sound familiar?

In 2020, CNN described the George Floyd riots as “fiery, but mostly peaceful,” even as one of their own journalists stood before a hellish landscape of fire and flame.

A few months prior, MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi stood before a burning building and called the protest “not, generally speaking, unruly.”

The phrase “mostly peaceful” is the left’s favorite cover story for inconvenient facts about the violence fueled by their leftist principles. The truth is, leftist protests often turn violent — no matter what the mainstream media tells you.

Stop taking their word for it. Look at the fire, smell the smoke, and judge reality for yourself.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




Video: El-Sayed Brags His Name Means 'Servant Leader,' But 8 Years Ago He Told Us Something Very Different
Watch: They Did It Again - Media Calls Riots 'Mostly Peaceful' as French Limoges Town Hall Collapses in on Itself
Watch: SNL's Michael Che Refuses to Cave to Woke Mob as Interviewer Nags Him About Shane Gillis' Gym Clothes Joke
Watch: 'Black Feminist' Cornell Professor Flees When Reporter Confronts Her for Disregarding Jane Doe Facts
Infinitely Gracious Caitlin Clark Defends Sulking Teammate Who Confirmed She Resents Clark
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation