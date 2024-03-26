Watch: Media Laughs as Trump Shuts Down Reporter Asking About Campaign - 'It's None of Your Business'
Former President Donald Trump elicited laughter from members of the media on Monday after he was asked a question about funding his presidential campaign.
When pressed about whether he would put more cash into his campaign for the White House, Trump told a reporter, “It’s none of your business.”
According to Fox News, Trump greeted reporters at his 40 Wall St. building in Manhattan after his New York civil business fraud trial bond was reduced by more than half, thanks to a ruling by an appellate court.
He was scheduled to post a $454 million bond by the end of the day as part of the ruling against him following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to sue him on behalf of the state for allegedly inflating the value of his assets in order to secure favorable bank loans.
Trump had adamantly maintained he did no such thing, but Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron sided with James.
The former president had said last week he did have the cash on hand to pay the bond but he did not end up needing to do so after Monday’s ruling.
Early Monday, Trump was told he would be given 10 days to post a $175 million bond while he appealed Engoron’s decision.
While addressing reporters at a news conference, Trump was asked about what the ruling would mean for his campaign.
“You mentioned the cash you have, you said on Friday, it’s something like $500 million?” a reporter said while addressing Trump.
The reporter added, “Now that the bond’s been reduced, are you going to start putting money into your campaign? You haven’t done that since 2016.”
Q: “Are you going to start putting money into your campaign?”
Former President Trump: “Well, first of all it’s none of your business…I’ll be spending money on my campaign. I might spend a lot of money on my campaign.” pic.twitter.com/bC3QWhgxEM
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2024
Trump replied, “Well, first of all, it’s none of your business, I mean, frankly.”
Others in the room burst out into laughter.
Trump continued, ”But I might. I might do that. I have the option.”
He also added that being freed from the terms of Engoron’s initial order had given him some wiggle room.
“But if I have to spend $500 million on a bond, I wouldn’t have that option,” Trump said. “I’d have to start selling things.”
Monday’s appellate court ruling not only allows the former president and his family from resuming business operations in New York but also prevents James from seizing any of his assets throughout the appeals process, according to The Hill.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.