Watch: Media Laughs as Trump Shuts Down Reporter Asking About Campaign - 'It's None of Your Business'

Former President Donald Trump elicited laughter from members of the media on Monday after he was asked a question about funding his presidential campaign.

When pressed about whether he would put more cash into his campaign for the White House, Trump told a reporter, “It’s none of your business.”

According to Fox News, Trump greeted reporters at his 40 Wall St. building in Manhattan after his New York civil business fraud trial bond was reduced by more than half, thanks to a ruling by an appellate court.

He was scheduled to post a $454 million bond by the end of the day as part of the ruling against him following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to sue him on behalf of the state for allegedly inflating the value of his assets in order to secure favorable bank loans.

Trump had adamantly maintained he did no such thing, but Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron sided with James.

The former president had said last week he did have the cash on hand to pay the bond but he did not end up needing to do so after Monday’s ruling.

Early Monday, Trump was told he would be given 10 days to post a $175 million bond while he appealed Engoron’s decision.

While addressing reporters at a news conference, Trump was asked about what the ruling would mean for his campaign.

“You mentioned the cash you have, you said on Friday, it’s something like $500 million?” a reporter said while addressing Trump.

The reporter added, “Now that the bond’s been reduced, are you going to start putting money into your campaign? You haven’t done that since 2016.”

Q: “Are you going to start putting money into your campaign?” Former President Trump: “Well, first of all it’s none of your business…I’ll be spending money on my campaign. I might spend a lot of money on my campaign.” pic.twitter.com/bC3QWhgxEM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2024

Trump replied, “Well, first of all, it’s none of your business, I mean, frankly.”

Others in the room burst out into laughter.

Will Trump win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (684 Votes) No: 1% (9 Votes)

Trump continued, ”But I might. I might do that. I have the option.”

He also added that being freed from the terms of Engoron’s initial order had given him some wiggle room.

“But if I have to spend $500 million on a bond, I wouldn’t have that option,” Trump said. “I’d have to start selling things.”

Monday’s appellate court ruling not only allows the former president and his family from resuming business operations in New York but also prevents James from seizing any of his assets throughout the appeals process, according to The Hill.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.