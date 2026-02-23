Share
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel looks on prior to the men's gold medal hockey match between Canada and the United States Sunday on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games in Milan, Italy.
Watch: Media Melts Down After Kash Celebrates Team USA Win with a Chest Thump and Beer in His Hand - But He's Not Backing Down

 By Michael Schwarz  February 23, 2026 at 11:41am
When conservatives squabble, a thrilling American victory followed by a liberal media meltdown can reunite us.

On Sunday, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, FBI Director Kash Patel celebrated the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team’s gold medal-winning triumph over Canada by chugging beers, thumping his chest, and pounding a table in the victors’ locker room.

Predictably, liberal media scolds responded in their usual annoying way, prompting a response from the director.

“Yes – Multiple sources have sent me and @KDilanianMSNOW this video *appearing to show* @FBIDirectorKash Patel guzzling from a beer and partying in locker room w US men’s hockey team. His office insisted this was strictly a business trip. We at @MSNOWNews will share what we learn,” former Washington Post staff writer Carol Leonnig wrote on X.

First, note the comically serious “breaking news”- style tone. “Multiple sources have sent me” this video that has already circulated widely on social media. What a scoop!

Then came the suggestion of a scandal: “His office insisted this was strictly a business trip.”

Patel himself addressed the ginned-up controversy.

“For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth,” the FBI director wrote Sunday on X.

Then, in a lengthier post on Monday morning, Patel addressed Leonnig specifically.

As for the game itself, USA forward Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Canada, 2-1. Readers may watch that goal in the video below.

Patel, of course, has also come under fire from conservatives, including supporters — erstwhile or otherwise — of President Donald Trump.

Indeed, many voters expected the Patel-led FBI to focus on dismantling the deep state, as Trump promised. Nearly all of the director’s current anti-establishment critics praised him shortly after the 2024 election.

Patel, however, has not met the expectations of conservatives who hoped he would bring justice to the deep state.

The disillusionment began in May 2025, when Patel and then-FBI co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino insisted that convicted sex offender and suspected underage sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in federal prison in August 2019.

Since then, the stink of what many perceive as the Trump administration’s Epstein cover-up has attached itself to Patel.

Kyle Seraphin, a podcaster and former FBI whistleblower, also shared the locker-room video and accused Patel of having “abused his official position.”

But that critique, it seems, stemmed largely from Seraphin’s disillusionment over the administration’s Epstein catastrophe.

“I think Bongino’s gone at the end of the year,” Seraphin told fellow podcaster and legendary (or notorious) conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in July 2025, per Newsweek.

Seraphin then predicted that Patel “doesn’t make it past midterms” on account of the Epstein debacle. That prediction bears noting in large part because Bongino did indeed leave the FBI last month, as Seraphin said he would.

On the whole, whatever one thinks of Patel’s performance as FBI Director, Sunday’s gold-medal triumph hardly seemed like the right time to vent frustrations.

Conservatives have plenty of time to resume our squabbles. Let the Olympic heroes (and Patel) have their moment. If anyone must sully that moment with grievances, let it be the media liberals who do it best.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
