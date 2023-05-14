Watch: Megyn Kelly Calls Out Actress' Bluff Over Violent Threats Over Drag Shows

Megyn Kelly hasn’t made her name — or her fortune — by backing away from a fight.

The former Fox News anchor helped take on the cable news giant over its treatment of women. She took on then-presidential contender Donald Trump during a memorable GOP primary moment back in 2015. And she took the honchos at NBC for tens of millions of dollars after she was fired in a ginned-up “blackface” scandal that backfired badly on the Peacock in 2019.

Now, with transgender mania sweeping the progressive world, she’s taking on a Hollywood Oscar winner with exactly the kind of challenge the cancel culture the country needs to see.

During Friday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM, the broadcast news veteran highlighted a performance by actress Charlize Theron on a telethon called “Drag Isn’t Dangerous.”

Kelly first noted she didn’t know Theron, though the actress had played Kelly’s character in the movie “Bombshell,” the dramatization about sexual harassment allegations that rocked Fox News and forced the ouster of longtime Fox CEO Roger Ailes.

Then she got down to business.

After mocking the basic premise of the event — “not for the kids with muscular dystrophy, not for the victims of Ukraine, but this one was for the drag queens,” she laughed — Kelly showed a video of an over-excited Theron declaring her love for men who dress up as women, and issuing a violent threat to basically anyone who disagrees.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers may find disturbing.

“We’ve got you,” Theron said, addressing the queens in the viewing audience. “And I will f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys.”







“It’s really, in all seriousness, just so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now.

“And it ain’t no drag queen!”

Kelly wasn’t taking that lightly.

“OK,” she said deadpan. “Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f*** me up? Because I’m 100 percent against her on this.”

In the kind of observation that pretty much no sane American would have thought it necessary to make until the day before yesterday, Kelly allowed that drag entertainment has a place in the adult world (she’d even been to a show herself), but that the hyper-sexualization that’s inherent in men dressing up as women on stage in for raunchy, burlesque-style dancing is not fit for children’s eyes.

To be clear, Theron isn’t exactly a reliable source on this subject. In 2019, as NBC News reported at the time, she went public with the news that her then 7-year-old son was actually a transgender 7-year-old daughter, and she’d been raising him as a girl for a few years.

So, Kelly had to explain some dismaying facts of life.

Do you agree with Kelly’s approach of calling out Theron? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (55 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“There are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing,” she said. “And they’re happening in front of young children.

“So know what you’re supporting. Understand what we’re actually seeing out there, which can include absolutely the grooming of young children. Even she should be against that, trans kid or not.”

Now, only God knows what’s in the individual heart of a grown woman or a 3-year-old boy, and what happens in the Theron household is arguably the business of the Theron household (though in some states outside Theron’s California, the local Department of Children and Family Services might be looking her up — and not to send fan mail).

But when celebrities use their platforms to push their own warped views of human nature and development on the rest of the country that’s a different story.

And that’s the story that’s playing out in too much of the United States. An increasingly unhinged cultural elite is intent on convincing the rest of the country that exposing young people to sexually explicit behavior, language and events is not only normal but something to celebrate.

It isn’t normal to Kelly. It isn’t normal to conservatives. It isn’t normal to anyone who hasn’t forsaken their own sense of physical reality and moral direction in a quest to believe in an imaginary world where humans have the ability and the right to decide when and if their God-given bodies match the preferences of their minds.

And as the social media response to Kelly’s answer showed there are plenty who agree with her::

Thank you for standing up for children’s right to grow to full maturity with their bodies and their fertility intact, @megynkelly. — Women Exist #IStandWithAmyHamm (@Women___Exist) May 12, 2023

Why would a biological male in makeup, wig,

and female attire (used to be called cross dressing)

want children as his audience?

NOBODY to date has explained that to me — Black_Raven135 (@RosaleeAdams) May 14, 2023

U are honest and smart! She has no idea who she really is supporting! It’s just a Hollywood thing now it’s chic. It’s cool it’s neat! Hollywood is evil and they’re only pushing evil things. It’s simple to see based upon everything that comes out of their TV shows and movies! — Gregory Primm (@GregoryPrimm) May 12, 2023

And, of course, there were plenty who wouldn’t mind seeing the blonde-on-blonde battle actually happen:

I would love to see Megyn and Charlize duke it out. I think that would be an even match. — p.Ridley (@MissusRidley) May 12, 2023

Jello or mud? Ladies choice. — Worth it or Woke? (reviews) (@worthitorwoke) May 13, 2023

Salacious kidding aside, this is a real issue that Kelly is taking on, and she’s taking the right side.

The relentless push by the left into the realm of human sexuality has no guardrails anymore. Gay rights — a more or less reasonable proposition — turned into gay marriage, which has turned into transgenderism, which is turning the depravity of turning children into sexual beings under the rubric of “diversity.”

The fact that the left has commandeered the language of the civil rights movement, a watershed in the country’s history, has only made it more perverse.

A Megyn Kelly-Charlize Theron cage fight is in all likelihood going to remain metaphorical, but there’s one element that Americans ought to remember.

Theron didn’t win her Oscar for playing Kelly, she played it for the titular role in a movie called “Monster.”

It’s a role she’s taking on now — with relish.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.