Watch: Megyn Kelly Can Only Nod in Agreement as Buck Sexton Lays Out Biden's 1 Path to Potential Victory

Co-host of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Buck Sexton, told SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly on Tuesday that he believes former President Joe Biden would have gotten through to Election Day if his campaign had refused to debate President Donald Trump.

Chaos within the Democratic Party erupted in June 2024 following Biden’s disastrous debate against Trump, in which he could be seen struggling to finish his arguments. While discussing a new book detailing allegations of Biden’s mental fitness during his time in the White House, Kelly called out Axios’ Alex Thompson.

“That’s why last week I was ripping Alex Thompson, who got this award for his coverage of the Biden mental infirmity, which he did more than any other on the left. But when he accepted the award at the White House Correspondents’ Center, he was like, ‘We missed it. You know, the people in this room missed it,’” Kelly said. “You didn’t miss anything.”

“They didn’t miss it,” Sexton responded. “Exactly, they didn’t miss it. They sold their souls to defeat Trump, and they failed, and now they’re trying to buy them back off of layaway. This is not something that’s hard to understand when you look at it in the totality.”

Soon after Biden entered the White House in January 2021, Republicans began to warn Americans and Democrats about their concerns regarding Biden’s mental fitness. However, the party officials and media pundits collectively brushed off warnings of the former president’s mishaps, with Biden’s White House describing viral clips of him freezing and wandering off as “cheap fakes” and blaming Republicans.

“Again, like I said, all along, Megyn, my bet with Clay [Travis] … [which] was, and I’m not kidding, ‘Clay, you don’t understand.’ This was a two-year long bet, OK? This was for two years, I was saying, leading up to the election, ‘If they have to wheel him out in a wheelchair,’ and I use those words, ‘They will do it because Kamala is such a disaster.’ Now, I ended up not being right, although, as I like to point out, it was very, very close,” Sexton said.

“They would have pushed Joe out, and they could have pushed Joe out with these stories, but they recognized that Kamala was a uniquely untalented and incapable politician. They made a calculated decision,” Sexton added.

Tensions within the Democratic Party broke after Biden’s June debate, leading pundits and lawmakers to call for him to step aside in the race for the 2024 election. With Biden’s post on X revealing that he would drop from the race, the now former president also announced he would endorse now former Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.

“The only shock here to me — by the way, I think they would have gotten Biden through the election if they had just said what I told them they should say all along, which is, ‘We will not platform an insurrectionist and an election denier in Donald Trump,’” Sexton said. “They would have been able to do it. And here’s the craziest thing of all, Megyn: Had they refused to debate, they would have at least gotten him to Election Day. And I think it would have been closer than it was against Kamala. I really do.”

A new excerpt of Thompson’s and CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s new book released Tuesday claimed aides to Biden considered putting him in a wheelchair if he had won a second term. Other former White House aides have come forward, calling out the former president’s time in office, blaming Biden for Harris’ loss.

