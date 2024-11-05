Watch: Megyn Kelly Takes the Stage at Trump Rally to 'Prove Mark Cuban Wrong Again'

Former President Donald Trump’s unparalleled journey in American politics even has room for a redemption arc.

At the former president’s penultimate campaign rally on Monday evening in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, veteran conservative journalist Megyn Kelly, who famously drew Trump’s ire during a 2015 Republican primary debate, appeared on stage to endorse her one-time antagonist and deliver a resounding rebuke to one of Vice President Kamala Harris’s surrogates.

“And so here I am, at a Trump rally — a strong, intelligent woman — to prove Mark Cuban wrong again,” Kelly said to cheers from the crowd.

Last week on ABC’s “The View,” the multi-billionaire Cuban characterized Trump-supporting women as weak and dumb. That comment prompted substantial backlash from the women whom Cuban insulted.

On stage Monday night, Kelly had just finished explaining to the crowd that in an interview four years ago, she exposed Cuban as a hypocrite on human rights, prompting a profanity-laced outburst from the multi-billionaire and leaving Kelly with a feeling she described as satisfaction.

Hence her reference to proving him wrong “again.”

Kelly, however, did not stop at humiliating Cuban.

She proceeded to explain, for instance, that she supported Trump because of his stand on illegal immigration. In fact, she mentioned by name 22-year-old Laken Riley and 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungary, both allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants who entered the United States under Harris’s and President Joe Biden’s open-border policies.

Then, Kelly cited transgender ideology and the insanity of allowing boys into girls’ restrooms, locker rooms and other spaces.

She did not appear on stage, however, to speak for girls only.

Having endorsed Trump as a defender of women and girls, Kelly added that the former president also would protect the men and boys in their lives.

“What I don’t want, and what I don’t think you want, is the left’s version of ‘masculinity,'” she said.

Finally, she asked rallygoers to follow her lead.

“I hope all of you do what I did last week — vote Trump,” she said. “And get 10 friends to vote Trump, too.”

Chants of “USA!” ensued as she left the stage.

Kelly’s appearance as a rally speaker served as the latest illustration of the former president’s remarkable “unity” coalition.

Indeed, Trump has already allied with former Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Nicole Shanahan, Elon Musk and others.

In light of their nasty 2015 debate exchange, however, Trump’s very public embrace of Kelly — and her reciprocal endorsement — might rank as the former president’s unlikeliest and most admirable act of humility and reconciliation — a harbinger, one hopes, for the country’s future, should Trump prevail in today’s election.

