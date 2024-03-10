Watch: Melania Drops Jaws in Gorgeous White Pantsuit, Serenaded with 'Pretty Woman' as She Walks into Room

While the saying is “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” there’s never been much doubt about Melania Trump.

The former fashion model who spent four years as first lady delighted guests Friday at a formal dinner held at former President Donald Trump’s home at South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago Club, according to the celebrity website The Blast.

She rocked a white pantsuit with a black shirt and black heels to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

During her entrance, “Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison can be heard in the background.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, @PM_ViktorOrban, gifts Melania Trump with a beautiful bouquet of flowers tonight at Mar-a-Lago 💐🥰 pic.twitter.com/bHBVyk4T9y — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) March 9, 2024

Orbán is currently visiting the United States and made the effort to visit the Trump estate but has shared no plans to meet with President Joe Biden.

Orban also posted the moment to his Instagram account.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” he wrote, according to an Instagram translation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orbán Viktor (@orbanviktor)

Donald Trump spoke at the dinner, noting that he made sure to keep in touch with the Hungarian leader.

President Trump and Melania hosted and Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban at Mar-A-Lago dinner reception yesterday. Orban, will not meet with Biden during his U.S. visit. The Hungarian leader has become an European icon for advocating restrictions on immigration. pic.twitter.com/9heDLK6OCs — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 9, 2024

Melania Trump’s appearance is noteworthy as she has been absent in many of her husband’s major events, including the rally celebrating his Super Tuesday primary wins.

Her missing presence was noted months ago leading some liberal media outlets to suggest that there’s trouble between the two, or that she isn’t supporting her husband in his quest to return to the White House.

As far back as November, an article in The Washington Post went over all the different reasons she may not be at her husband’s side constantly, but quoted a woman it identified as a “former confidant” of Melania as having what the Post called “a gloomy prediction for those fantasizing about Donald Trump losing a key endorsement amid his reelection campaign: Melania will continue to support her husband.”

“No amount of scrutiny, no amount of cheating, lying, stealing, you name it, will change that,” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told the newspaper.

(For context, Winston Wolkoff isn’t likely to be on friendly terms with the Trumps, considering she made secret recordings of her conversations with Melania and used them not only for a 2020 book called “Melania and Me” and handed them over to CNN to boot.)

The Post article essentially concluded that the former first lady has been attending to her own business while still backing her husband.

Trump continues to work tirelessly on her Be Best Program which has recently expanded to include Fostering the Future, aimed at supporting kids in the foster system.

She was also active in caring for her now-deceased mother, who died Jan. 9.

Is Melania Trump the most beautiful first lady in American history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1567 Votes) No: 2% (25 Votes)

Trump also told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a February town hall that Melania devotes her time to raising the couple’s son, Barron.

So while gossip and rumors may attempt to manufacture a rift between Trump and his wife as she appears less during his 2024 election, the reality is simply that the former first lady has other things going on.

If Trump is elected in 2024 and retakes office, it’s nearly guaranteed that Melania will return happily to her position as first lady and continue doing work through the position.

Undoubtedly far better than whatever Jill Biden has been doing with the drag queens.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.