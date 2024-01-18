Watch: Melania Trump Delivers Touching Eulogy for Her Mother as Donald Looks On

Melania Trump offered an emotional eulogy Thursday at her mother’s funeral, calling her “an irreplaceable treasure.”

Amalija Knavs, who was 78, died on Jan. 9 after an illness.

Her funeral was held Thursday at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump’s father, as well as her son, Barron, and former President Donald Trump were among those attending, according to USA Today.

The former president’s children by his first wife, Ivana, also attended: Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Tiffany Trump, his daughter by his second wife, Marla Maples, was at the service as well.

“My mother, the epitome of elegance and grace, exemplified the essence of a true woman. Her love for her husband, Viktor, my father; Ines, my sister; and me was boundless,” Melania Trump said in her eulogy, according to Fox News.

“Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations. She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion,” the former first lady said.

“She embodied the best mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law, a true beacon of love and luxury in our lives,” Melania Trump said. “With her beauty and her impeccable sense of style, she turned the heads of many.”

“But it was not just her appearance that set her apart,” she said, saying it was her mother’s “unwavering dedication and hard work that truly made her exceptional.”

“Like a string that holds everything together, she balanced the demands of motherhood with grace and poise,” she said.







After noting how her mother introduced her to the world of fashion, Melania Trump spoke about her mother’s later life with her in America.

“With each step she took, she embraced the privilege bestowed upon her and, in time, the privilege of becoming a U.S. citizen,” she said. “She vowed to contribute to make a difference in the world filled with uncertainty.

“She exuded an exquisite sense of pride as my husband became the president of the United States and as I embarked on a grand odyssey, traveling the corners of the globe as the first lady.”

Trump said her mother was an integral part of the family.

“My father, my sister, Barron, Donald and I will forever remember the echoes of our laughter that we share with our beloved Babi over family dinners and travels. Her conversations flowed effortlessly, adorned with grace and charm. No topic was off limits,” she said.

As she closed, Trump spoke about the connection she shared with her mother.

“In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiant joy. She was not just a friend, but a confidant — a ray of light in the darkest of days,” she said.

“In her company, I found peace knowing that she would always be there to listen. She celebrated our successes and provided unwavering support during chaotic times. Our bond was unbreakable — a testament to the power of a true love for one another,” Trump said.

“She was my dear friend. An irreplaceable treasure. A gift bestowed upon me by the universe. And for that, I am entirely grateful. Rest in peace, my beloved mommy,” she said.

The former first lady “spoke artfully and straight from the heart about the elegance of her mother and the extraordinary stewardship she had for the family,” her attorney, Michael Wildes, told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Melania was composed and elegant as always but this was undoubtedly an impactful moment for her,” Wildes said. “The loss of her mother has really shocked her to the core. She relied heavily on her for support and counsel. She was the epitome of a doting grandmother.”

