Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and first lady Melania Trump interact with children as they tour Frogmore Cottage during the State visit by the Trumps in Windsor, England, on Thursday.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and first lady Melania Trump interact with children as they tour Frogmore Cottage during the State visit by the Trumps in Windsor, England, on Thursday. (Nathan Howard - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: Melania Trump and Princess Kate Team Up to Delight Young Children

 By Jack Davis  September 18, 2025 at 11:21am
Share

First lady Melania Trump joined Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Thursday in a day of play at Windsor Castle.

The first lady joined Queen Camilla for a tour that included Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library.

She then went outdoors with Princess Kate to join a group of Scouts’ Squirrels learning about nature, according to People.

The princess and first lady pitched in to help the 4- to 6-year-old children, with Melania Trump taking instruction from the various children as she helped color an illustration of a bear.

As the children built “bug hotels” out of cardboard and tubes, the first lady said, “Show me how, what I should do.”

She was asked her favorite bug and replied, “A ladybug.”

The Trumps’ state visit began Wednesday, where a state banquet capped a day of pageantry, according to the BBC.

King Charles praised Trump for “finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts.”

“Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear,” Charles said.

Related:
Melania Trump Turns 53 Years Old, Here's How She Is Celebrating: Report

In speaking of the relationship between Britain and the United states, Trump said “special does not begin to do it justice”.

On Thursday, Trump met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country house, Chequers, and unveiled a massive package of technology investments in Britain, according to NBC.

Trump voiced “disagreement” with Starmer over Britain’s support for a Palestinian state, according to ABC.

“One of our few disagreements, actually,” Trump said.

Starmer said, he and Trump agree there must be a peace process to end the conflict in Gaza, and Trump said, he wants hostages held by Hamas freed “right now.”

“We have to have the hostages back immediately,” Trump said.

“That’s what the people of Israel want. They want them back. And we want the fighting to stop. And it’s going to stop, but a lot of bad things — you know, Hamas, said that they’re going to put the hostages up as bait. They’re going to put the hostages in front of any attack. And that’s pretty brutal. We haven’t heard that one in a long time. So, we have to remember that,” Trump continued.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Charlie Kirk, Warns That Democracy Is on the Brink
Trump Pulls Off Massive Turnaround, Up 10 Points in Just 4 Days
Lawyers for Would-be Assassin Who Sought to Kill 4 SCOTUS Justices Pushed Preferred Pronouns in Court Filing
Republican Lawmaker Wants Constitutional Amendment To Protect Parental Rights
Trump to Enact $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee in Bid to Help American Workers: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation